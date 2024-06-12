Committed to Serving the Community

Published: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 10:38 AM Last updated: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 10:41 AM

As the Philippine flag waves proudly on this special day, Federal Exchange extends its warmest greetings to all Filipinos in the UAE. Happy Independence Day!

We at Federal Exchange deeply admire the rich history, vibrant culture, and indomitable spirit of the Filipino people. Today, we join the millions of Filipinos worldwide in commemorating the 126th anniversary of Philippine Independence, celebrating the freedom, resilience, and unity that define this proud nation.

Federal Exchange has always been committed to serving the Filipino community in the UAE with dedication and excellence. With 18 branches strategically located across the UAE, we strive to provide you with reliable and efficient financial services tailored to your needs. Our recent expansion with a new branch in Satwa and Safari Mall is a testament to our commitment to bringing our services closer to you. Romish Babu, AGM, Federal Exchange says: “ We are planning to open more branches soon to serve the community.”

In our continuous effort to serve you better, we are thrilled to announce the upcoming opening of our 19th branch in Dubai Investment Park (DIP) — 2nd. This new branch will offer the same high-quality services, ensuring that your financial transactions are seamless and convenient, no matter where you are.

Our branches offer a range of services designed to meet the unique needs of our Filipino customers, including currency exchange, remittances, and more. We understand the importance of staying connected with your loved ones back home and aim to make your financial interactions as smooth and stress-free as possible.

On this significant day, we honour the bravery and sacrifices of the heroes who fought for the freedom of the Philippines. Their legacy inspires us to continue striving for excellence in our services and to support the Filipino community in every way possible. Federal Exchange is one of the leading exchanges in the UAE. The company started its journey in 1990, in time becoming one of the trusted money exchange companies offering currency exchange and money transfer services for both the retail and corporate sector including foreign exchange, remittance, bank credits and WPS services, which is managed by a group of professionally qualified and experienced personnel. The organisation provides personalised assistance and superior quality standards for its esteemed customers, through constant innovation. Federal Exchange provides advanced and sophisticated remittance services for its customers to send money within minutes through its strong network of correspondent banks worldwide. The relationship with prestigious banks makes bank to bank transfers worldwide very convenient and cost effective. It has grown further with correspondent tie up with the leading banking partners of the destination countries, providing excellent services to all its corporate and retail customers by updating information of exchange rate fluctuations. From all of us at Federal Exchange, we wish you a joyous and memorable Independence Day. May the spirit of patriotism and unity continue to shine brightly within the hearts of all Filipinos.

Happy Independence Day to all Kabayans in the UAE!