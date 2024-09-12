Committed to Eco-friendly Festivities

Abdul Jebbar PB, Group Managing Director, Hotpack Global

Published: Thu 12 Sep 2024, 10:08 AM

Amidst Kerala’s lush landscapes, as the monsoon season retreats, Onam arrives, bringing with it the spirit of harvest, unity, and shared prosperity. As Kerala prepares to celebrate this cherished festival that honours cultural heritage and the joy of giving, Hotpack Global, a leader in sustainable packaging solutions, joins in with a renewed focus on making Onam celebrations more sustainable.

The UAE-based company, with deep ties to the Indian community, celebrates Onam alongside the Indian expatriates in the Gulf, particularly those from Kerala. Every Onam, Hotpack embraces the festival’s ethos of giving back by enhancing its dedication to social responsibility and sustainable practices.

Highlighting Hotpack’s CSR ethos, Abdul Jebbar PB, Group Managing Director, states: “Our Happiness Project embodies the spirit of Onam by promoting unity and joy within our organisation. This initiative, much like a family gathering during a festival, fosters a sense of community and camaraderie among our employees, encouraging engagement and collaboration that enriches our workplace culture.”

As part of its commitment to social responsibility and sustainability, Hotpack is helping make Onam more sustainable through its specially designed ‘Happy Onam’ meal boxes. Onam is a festival celebrated through the joy of sharing traditional meals and these corrugated meal boxes are crafted from premium materials that ensure durability and safety while carrying the elaborate and flavourful Sadhya dishes that are central to Onam.

Most importantly, these boxes are fully recyclable and eco-friendly, reflecting Hotpack’s commitment to sustainable dining practices. Adorned with an elegant black Onam-inspired design on a pristine white background, these boxes capture the spirit of the festival, adding a touch of refinement to every meal. By choosing these meal boxes, families and communities can enjoy their festive feasts while also embracing environmentally responsible choices, ensuring that the spirit of Onam continues to thrive in harmony with nature. As Onam inspires the values of unity, sharing, and respect for nature, Hotpack Global mirrors these ideals through its continued efforts in sustainability, community engagement, and corporate responsibility. With a robust presence in 16 countries, 16 manufacturing plants, and over 4,000 packaging products exported to 106 countries, Hotpack remains committed to making a positive impact on the world.

By embracing the spirit of Onam, Hotpack strengthens its resolve to foster a culture of unity, environmental consciousness, and shared prosperity.