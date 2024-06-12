Celebrating the Spirit and Success of Nation

Published: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 10:34 AM

As the Philippines celebrates its 126th year of Independence, the Al Ansari Exchange joins the global Filipino community on this momentous occasion. We extend our warmest greetings to our Filipino colleagues, customers and partners in the UAE and worldwide.

The Filipino community has become an indispensable force in the UAE’s social and economic fabric. Their diverse skills and unwavering dedication contribute significantly to various industries, propelling the nation’s development. Their positive outlook is a valuable asset, enriching both the workplace and the broader social landscape.

This Philippine Independence Day serves as a timely reminder of the Filipino community’s integral role in the UAE’s success story. Their contributions are essential to the nation’s continued growth and journey towards a sustainable future. At Al Ansari Exchange, we’re proud to serve this remarkable community. The Philippines corridor is a valued partnership, and we understand the importance of supporting families back home. Our secure digital channels, extensive branch network, and convenient money transfer services ensure a smooth and rewarding experience.



We wish you a joyous and meaningful Independence Day filled with cherished memories.