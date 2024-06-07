Celebrating One Year of a Delicious Journey

Published: Fri 7 Jun 2024, 10:40 AM

As the doors of The Big Chill Café at Dubai Hills Mall swing open, an aroma of nostalgia mixed with modern culinary magic wafts through the air, inviting guests into a world where every meal is a celebration. This month marks a special milestone for The Big Chill Café as it celebrates its first anniversary in Dubai, a city known for its vibrant culinary scene. From its humble beginnings as a dessert haven to its current status as a beloved name in the culinary world, The Big Chill Café has always been about more than just food—it’s about creating memories.

Cosy Ambience, Delectable Treats For All

The Big Chill Café is more than just a dining destination; it’s an experience that tantalises all the senses. What sets it apart and makes it a must-visit spot is its unique blend of nostalgic charm and contemporary culinary excellence. The moment you step inside, you’re greeted by warm, rustic interiors featuring vintage movie posters and brick-clad walls that transport you back to a simpler time. This retro ambience, combined with modern comforts, creates a welcoming atmosphere perfect for both casual hangouts and special occasions.

The café’s menu is a journey through flavours, offering something for everyone. From the classic comfort of a Full English Breakfast to the exotic allure of Breakfast Pizza, each dish is crafted with passion and precision. The handcrafted desserts, like the indulgent Viennese Chocolate Cake and the refreshing Summer Fruit Bavarian, are not just treats but experiences in themselves. The homemade ice creams, with flavours like Coffee Toffee Crunch and Ferrero Rocher, promise a sweet escape in every scoop.

The Foodies Paradise

If you have a sweet tooth, The Big Chill Café is your ultimate destination. Nestled in the vibrant Dubai Hills Mall, this iconic café has become a beloved name in the culinary world, especially among dessert aficionados.

The Big Chill Café originally started as a dessert shop in 2000, and its evolution has been nothing short of remarkable. Today, it offers a diverse menu that promises a great gourmet adventure.

At The Big Chill Café, desserts are more than just an afterthought—they are the star of the show. Whether you prefer the luxurious Mississippi Mudpie or seasonal favourites like Mango Desserts and Strawberry Cream Cake, each flavour is crafted with the finest ingredients to deliver a rich and indulgent experience. But the magic doesn’t stop there. The Big Chill Café takes the dessert experience to new heights with its sensational milkshakes and sinful sundaes.

In addition to its stellar desserts, The Big Chill Café’s menu boasts a variety of savoury delights that promise to tantalize your taste buds. Start your culinary journey with the Antipasti Platter, featuring grilled Mediterranean vegetables, Sicilian aubergine caponata, marinated olives, and more. Delight in the Cheese & Meat Platter, a symphony of fine cheeses and cold cuts served with homemade bread.

Savour the crispy Fried Calamari or the herby Chicken Tenders with honey mustard sauce for a flavorful appetizer. Seafood lovers will rejoice over the Seafood Platter options, whether it’s the Seafood Platter with Calamari or the Seafood Platter with Mussels. Both options feature two skewers of Hamour, a skewer of Prawn, and a delicious array of seafood served with lemon butter sauce, house salad, and potato wedges.

Indulge in the Panko Breadcrumb Prawns or the Grilled Baby Lamb Chops with Rosemary. Delve into a variety of salads bursting with flavours like Strawberry & Goat’s Cheese Salad. Don’t forget to gorge on Prawn, Zucchini & Mushroom Salad with Pesto. Treat yourself to savoury delights like Bruschetta, Panini, and Grilled Open Sandwiches, each offering a unique taste experience.

Dive into the flavorful Risotto selections, from Sundried Tomatoes to Mixed Seafood. Pasta lovers can relish in classics like Spaghetti Napoletana or Penne Puttanesca. The Big Chill Café stands for its commitment to bring forth flavourful and quality food platters.

First Anniversary Celebration

This anniversary celebration not only marks a successful year in Dubai but also highlights The Big Chill Café’s ongoing commitment to delighting customers with its eclectic mix of food and beverage offerings. As it continues to expand its footprint with plans to open two more outlets, The Big Chill Café remains dedicated to bringing its unique dining experience to new neighbourhoods.

The Café isn’t just about great food; it’s about creating memories. Whether you’re enjoying a quiet coffee, celebrating a milestone, or simply unwinding with friends, the café’s inviting vibe and impeccable service ensure every visit is memorable. Come for the food, stay for the ambience, and leave with unforgettable moments. Weekends made special with fantastic offers Saturday, 8th June Enjoy 10% off all main courses Sunday, 9th June 10% off all sundaes (desserts) Monday, 10th June Buy One, Get One Free (BOGO) offer on all desserts, ice creams, sundaes, and cakes.

“Bringing 23 years of culinary love to Dubai Hills Mall has been a dream come true for us. The Big Chill Café isn’t just a restaurant; it’s a continuation of our passion, a celebration of gourmet dishes, and an embrace of warm hospitality. We celebrate this moment with you all as ‘we turn one’ here in Dubai," said Fawzia Ahmed and Aseem Grover, Founders of the Big Chill Café.