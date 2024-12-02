Celebrating 53 Glorious Years of Unity, Vision, and Progress

The Indian Business and Professional Council, Dubai (IBPC Dubai), stands as one of the largest and most influential business and professional associations under the esteemed umbrella of Dubai Chambers. Guided by a commitment to excellence, IBPC Dubai aspires to be the most credible and valuable business council in the UAE, fostering collaboration and growth across borders.

As a driving force in the strategic economic partnership between India and the UAE, IBPC Dubai plays a pivotal role in strengthening the ties between these two dynamic nations. By serving as a bridge for collaboration, it actively encourages UAE nationals to explore the myriad opportunities that India offers while simultaneously supporting Indian businesses in establishing a robust and enduring presence in the UAE.