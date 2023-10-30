CELEBRATING 100 YEARS OF Turkish SOVEREIGNTY & 50 YEARS OF STRONG UAE ties

Published: Mon 30 Oct 2023, 11:44 AM

As the Chairman of the Turkish Business Council Abu Dhabi, it is both an honour and a privilege to write this article on the occasion of the Republic of Türkiye's centenary celebration. On October 29, 2023, Türkiye marks 100 years of its existence as a modern republic, and it is indeed a momentous occasion that calls for reflection on its rich history and heritage.

Arda Cenk Tokbas,Chairman, Turkish Business Council, Abu Dhabi

Türkiye's history is a tapestry woven with threads of resilience, determination, and progress. From the ashes of the Ottoman Empire, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk emerged as a visionary leader, leading the nation towards a new era of democracy and modernisation. Over the past century, Türkiye has made remarkable strides in various fields, including politics, economy, culture, and technology. It has truly become a crossroad between Europe and Asia, serving as a bridge between two continents.

At the heart of Türkiye's journey lies its dynamic and thriving business community, exemplified by the Turkish Business Council Abu Dhabi in the UAE. Established with the vision of creating network opportunities, offering business development support, and fostering a close-knit community that not only supports professional growth but also facilitates family integration, the Council has played a pivotal role in strengthening the economic ties between Türkiye and Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

Our mission has always been clear: to foster strong bonds between the business communities of Türkiye and the UAE. As a bridge between these two nations, we have witnessed countless success stories of entrepreneurs and professionals who have leveraged our platform to expand their horizons. Our events, seminars, and networking sessions have facilitated invaluable connections, leading to fruitful collaborations and investments.

In this special year, we also celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the UAE and Türkiye. Over the past five decades, both nations have forged a strong partnership characterized by mutual respect, cooperation, and shared values. This milestone is a testament to the enduring friendship between our two countries and the endless possibilities that lie ahead.

As we look to the future, we remain committed to our mission of fostering stronger ties between Türkiye and the UAE. We believe that the opportunities for collaboration, trade, and investment are limitless. Türkiye's strategic location, robust economy, and innovative spirit make it an ideal partner for businesses in the UAE and beyond.

In conclusion, the centenary celebration of the Republic of Türkiye is not just a milestone in history; it is a testament to the nation's resilience, progress, and commitment to a brighter future. The Turkish Business Council Abu Dhabi is proud to be a part of this journey and looks forward to continuing our role as a bridge between Türkiye and the UAE in the decades to come.

As we celebrate this momentous occasion, let us remember that Türkiye's story is one of determination, growth, and opportunity. It is a story that continues to inspire and unite us all, and we are excited to see what the next 100 years will bring for Türkiye and its global partners.

Happy 100th Anniversary, Türkiye!