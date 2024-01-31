Building Tomorrow's Leaders!

This relationship is deeply rooted in a long history of shared experiences, with a strong emphasis on the exchange of people, trade, and cultural expressions
At Al Basma British School, we have built a strong school community. We strive to involve parents in their children’s learning and harness their knowledge and experiences to enrich students’ experiences and our National Identity provision.
Our continuous drive for improvement in all areas is embodied in our school motto ‘striving to be the best’. This year we are expanding our provision for conservation and sustainability, careers, performance arts, competitive sports and internal student volunteer and leadership opportunities as well as introducing work experience. ADEK and BSO inspections reflect this ongoing drive for improvement as we have achieved more outstanding grades in each inspection cycle, most recently in 2022.
A broad and balanced curriculum enables our students to explore and pursue their interests and talents. Well-resourced facilities enable us to offer a full range of arts, technology, language, humanities, sports and science subjects to all students. In addition, our English and Arabic curriculums are enriched with events, competitions and activities to develop student’s creativity, critical thinking, innovation and enterprise across the curriculum. Students from Y2 to 13 also have access to over 200 optional extra-curricular activities and sports clubs each week.
As a result of our focus on developing our students into well-rounded, strong and effective Al Basma citizens, our diverse school population has evolved into a vibrant, tolerant, ambitious, collaborative and cohesive community.
External examination results continue to go from strength to strength. This year we celebrated the success of one of our 2022 Pearson GCSE high achievers, Aiza Afroz, who scored the highest mark in the world in Oxford AS Level Psychology in 2023.
We are proud to say that many of our alumni have gone on to study in prestigious universities in the UAE and across the world, completing degrees in medicine, dentistry, engineering, computer science, psychology, business and a wide range of science, language, arts and humanities subjects.
