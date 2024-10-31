Building Sustainable Careers, Transforming Lives Through Lifelong Learning

Randa Bessiso, Director - Middle East, The University of Manchester

Working professionals are positioning themselves for a continually transforming regional and global economy, strongly influenced by AI and data analytics. They face the challenge of how to build and sustain a successful, rewarding and fulfilling career in a fast-changing and unpredictable world.

A successful career comes not only from income but also consideration for others (social responsibility) and the planet (supporting sustainable business practices and personal lifestyle). It’s never too late for working professionals to go back to the ‘classroom’ and commit to lifelong learning. We have supported and graduated thousands of students in the Middle East and around the world and our aim is to give them an edge in building a sustainable career with purpose.”

Sustainable career development

A transforming world economy is making new demands on companies and organisations, transforming skills and the workplace but how can working professionals develop a sustainable career?

The University of Manchester Middle East Centre in Dubai has developed a dynamic regional portfolio of part-time Master’s programmes specifically for eligible working professionals in the Middle East.

The University offers three part-time MBA options, MSc Financial Management and MA Educational Leadership in Practice; and a complementary executive education portfolio of short business courses and professional development programmes, delivered on campus in Manchester.

The flagship global programme from the University’s top-ranked Alliance Manchester Business School — the Global Part-time MBA programme — continues to attract high-quality candidates with the benefit of workshops at any of the University’s five international centres. There are options to accelerate study and as much face-to-face time as many full-time MBA programmes. The latest intake (July 2024) has brought a broad range of professional experience from industry and consulting, and senior leadership experience. The diverse and international cohort also has strong female representation (more than one-third) and many of the students joined on the basis of a personal recommendation. They all benefit from the ‘Manchester Method’ — learning by doing — and the opportunity to take a consulting approach to addressing real-world business cases.

The MSc in Financial Management is a flexible Master's degree that introduces the tools and techniques that finance practitioners regularly use in their profession. This unique programme is designed as a conversion course to help new or recent graduates working in any industry — and with little or no finance experience — transform their business careers by developing their financial understanding, expertise, and skills.

The MA Educational Leadership in Practice is an award-winning, two-year programme suitable for qualified and experienced working educators, from class teachers to nursery/school/college managers, leaders and principals. It combines flexible learning with digital delivery and influences teaching and learning approaches at all levels.

All the University’s part-time Master’s programmes are offered globally. They are led by visiting faculty from Manchester and delivered through a flexible learning format, offering working professionals all the agility, convenience and control of online self-study. This is complemented by valuable face-to-face workshops or course conferences hosted by the Middle East Centre in Dubai, providing students with the opportunity to develop their networks with peers, share experiences with fellow students from diverse professional backgrounds, and meet the academic team.

These unique learning and personal development experiences are designed to nurture confidence and equip students with the skills sought by organisations worldwide, helping transform careers seamlessly and with no interruption.

Quotes

Alanoud Al Hashmi, Business Owner and Consultant “The MBA helped me in every aspect of setting up the company – strategy, marketing, solutions, negotiations, supply chain – and all of it learned in the MBA. I love the idea that critical thinking helped me discover what I wanted to do – make ideas work.” Mohannad AlKalash, Managing Director - METAP Region, Zoom “Since graduation, I have maintained my close links with the University and led the Alumni Group in Riyadh. The group, which consists of almost 200 current students and alumni, connects with each other directly and via social media for mutual support and to share career and other opportunities. I hope this will develop, as the student and alumni base continues to grow in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.” Rebecca Bleek, Senior Vice President, Affinity Leader, IMENA, Marsh “My MBA journey started with the objective to equip me with the theory to develop a holistic understanding of business, however, I soon realised that the University offers so much more. The practical workshops, group activities and networking simulate a real business environment, and it doesn’t stop there. As an Alumni I continue to benefit from workshops and events that deepen my learning and professional network and support my career growth in my now expanded role as Regional Affinity Leader. Jitesh Motwani, Team Leader - Risk and Due Diligence, CRIF Gulf (Dun & Bradstreet)

“My time at The University of Manchester has been transformative, thanks to its practical, hands-on approach to learning. The emphasis on real-world applications and industry connections has not only deepened my understanding but also provided me with valuable skills and experiences that have significantly advanced my personal and professional journey.”