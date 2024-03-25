Bridging Economic Cooperation and Development

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan conferring the JINO Ratna award to Vinod Adani in the presence of Biren Jasani, JITO Dubai Chairman and Sukhraj Nahar, JITO Apex Chairman.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, UAE’s Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, has reiterated the UAE’s commitment to bolstering international cooperation and advancing economic development under the leadership of the President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The minister was addressing the opening ceremony of the JITO Dubai International Summit attended by delegates from 18 countries. Highlighting the significance of the summit, Sheikh Nahyan confirmed that the JITO Dubai International Summit carries great importance in exploring investment opportunities and enhancing trade exchange between India, African countries, the Middle East and North Africa region, which reflects the UAE’s commitment to enhancing international cooperation and strengthening the global economy, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed.

Growth has become one of the most important priorities in light of the UAE’s close trade and economic relations with most countries of the world, which emphasises our role in promoting development and regional and global cooperation, in order to provide an economic model that everyone can adopt, because the Emirati model confirms that economic prosperity is the foundation of a successful society and is necessary to improve the quality of life of its people.

Over 600 economic leaders from more than 18 countries were present at the JITO Dubai International Summit. Among the speakers were distinguished individuals such as Abdullah Al Hashimi, Executive Director of Operations at Parks & Zones and DP World for the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and Sunjay Sudhir, Indian Ambassador to the UAE. Additionally, numerous international figures participated in the summit. Notably, Sheikh Nahyan recognised Vinod Adani, Chairman of Adani Global, with the esteemed JITO Award for his remarkable contributions to national growth and the promotion of JITO. Expressing optimism, Sheikh Nahyan said: “It was a pleasure to be here at the JITO International Trade Association (JITO) Summit in Dubai, which aimed to explore investment opportunities and build bridges between India, African countries, and the Mena region. The summit is a call to the business communities in India, African countries, the Middle East and North Africa region to partner for success, and it is important to realise that managing large-scale investment and capital flows between India and those countries requires steadfastness and hard work, through appropriate social initiatives, emphasising ethical and transparent deals, and expanding individual and institutional participation in all joint projects and investment.”

“The discussions centered around on how to achieve greater integration between India, the countries of Africa, the Middle East and North Africa region, and in particular, how to build stronger trade and economic ties to enhance regional trade and investment, also how to strengthen the private sector in each aspect and increase its participation in national and regional development, and in the global economy respectively. The talks also featured on globalisation while sharing the benefits of modern technology, how to build and strengthen the institutions that make economic cooperation possible, and how to benefit from the growing and the special status of India, Africa, the Middle East and North Africa region in the global economy,” he added.

Sheikh Nahyan directed the audience to the importance of everyone considering how to train and develop the business leaders that India, Africa, the Middle East and North Africa region need in order to achieve their full potential in terms of economic and social and human development, so that such leaders have the ability to adapt to changes in business environments, and that they must develop the skills necessary to overcome obstacles and build relationships across borders.

Sheikh Nahyan concluded his speech by saying: “I take this opportunity to extend my good wishes to the people of India for prosperity and continued luxury in the years to come. We deeply value our friendship with India and hope that the excellent relations between our two countries will develop and become more productive.”

He also extended a special greeting to the African ambassadors who attended the summit, expressing his deep appreciation for the close and lasting relations between the UAE and all African countries. “We greatly cherish our friendship with our brothers and sisters in Africa and look forward to a future of cooperation and prosperity for all of us.”