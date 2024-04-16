Beyond the Headlines: Uniting Communities Through News

Khaleej Times remains dedicated to fostering a healthier community.

Published: Tue 16 Apr 2024, 9:45 AM

When Khaleej Times was formed four decades ago, it was built with an enduring vision that not just caters to the organisation but for its people and the community. Today, the leading daily English language newspaper, also the UAE's longest-running English daily newspaper, celebrates its 46th anniversary, marking a journey of relentless dedication, impactful journalism, and unwavering commitment to the community it serves.

Over the past few decades, the media landscape has undergone remarkable transformation, shaped by technological advancements, evolving reader preferences, and shifting societal dynamics. Throughout these changes, Khaleej Times under Galadari Brothers Group has remained at the forefront, adapting its approach while staying true to its core values of journalistic integrity, accuracy, and public service. From politics to business, culture to sports, the newspaper has been at the forefront of reporting, shaping public discourse and driving social change. But perhaps, what sets the leading newspaper in the UAE apart is its deep-rooted connection with the community it serves. Beyond the headlines, it has consistently championed causes that matter, shedding light on pressing issues, advocating for the marginalised, and celebrating the diversity that defines the fabric of the UAE.

Galadari Brothers supports Emiratisation efforts through initiatives such as the Emiratisation Open Day.

Whether it's empowering youth, promoting sustainability, or supporting charitable initiatives, Khaleej Times has been a catalyst for positive change, inspiring readers to make a difference in their own lives and communities. One of its key strategies involves the publication of a multitude of articles addressing pivotal topics aligned with government initiatives such as the ‘Year of Sustainability’, ‘Year of Zayed’, '1 Billion Meals Endowment' campaign, and The Mothers' Endowment campaign, among others. The newspaper has consistently the raised the bar by delivering original, locally focused stories that strike a chord with its readership, providing them with the necessary information to stay informed and empowered.

Furthermore, Khaleej Times, as a leading conglomerate, actively celebrates the accomplishments of women in the workplace through annual events such as ‘International Women’s Day’. These occasions serve as platforms to recognise and commend women for their outstanding contributions and unwavering commitment to excellence across diverse organisations and sectors. Aligned with the UAE's progressive initiatives aimed at empowering women in the business sphere, Galadari Brothers reaffirms its dedication to championing gender equality and fostering an inclusive work environment. The group remains steadfast in its pledge to provide female employees with the necessary resources and opportunities essential for their professional advancement.

Khaleej Times highlights 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign.

The UAE has witnessed a steady increase in the implementation of the Emiratisation policy, a pivotal initiative with far-reaching implications for the nation's private sector. In alignment with this strategic imperative, Galadari Brothers Group takes proactive steps to support Emiratisation efforts through initiatives such as the Emiratisation Open Day. This event serves as a platform for individuals to explore career opportunities within the organisation while gaining insight into its culture, values, and diverse range of job openings. This is not the first time that the group has initiated an employee-centric initiative. Galadari Brothers Group has consistently demonstrated its commitment to prioritising the well-being and satisfaction of its employees. This dedication was exemplified through various initiatives, including being the first private sector groups in the UAE to grant six days of paid leave for staff to attend Expo 2020 Dubai.

Earlier in 2021, The UAE announced that it would shift its weekends to bring them more in line with the Western calendar and global markets. In response to this strategic shift, Galadari Brothers Group was among the first private sector entities in the UAE to embrace the new weekend structure. This adaptation was accompanied by the introduction of flexible working hours and a work-from-home option.

The Galadari Group has consistently demonstrated proactive leadership in its dedication to societal welfare, maintaining a steadfast commitment to providing opportunities for all employees to engage in philanthropic endeavours.

Promoting Health and Wellbeing

Khaleej Times has consistently led numerous notable initiatives, with the ‘Dubai Fitness Challenge’ standing out as a prominent highlight. Taking place every year, the Dubai Fitness Challenge has become a transformative force in the lives of residents, kickstarting a 30-day journey towards fitness and wellbeing for individuals. Playing an integral role in this initiative, Khaleej Times organises in-house events every year, encouraging employees to actively participate, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to promoting health and well-being. Offering a diverse array of sports such as cricket, basketball, throwball, and badminton, along with fitness sessions and interactive games, the company provides ample opportunities for individuals to achieve their DFC 30x30 goals. Through initiatives like the Dubai Fitness Challenge,

Khaleej Times acknowledges the paramount importance of physical, mental, and social wellbeing. By consistently striving to offer opportunities for an active lifestyle, the organisation remains dedicated to fostering a healthier community.

