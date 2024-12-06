All You Need to Know about Prostate Enlargement Treatment in Dubai

Professor Dr Michel Jabbour, Consultant Urologist at Emirates Hospitals in Dubai.

Although prostate cancer awareness tends to get most of the headlines, especially during men’s health awareness month just gone, Professor Dr Michel Jabbour, Consultant Urologist at Emirates Hospitals in Dubai explains about a more common condition affecting almost every man: Prostate enlargement also referred to as BHP (Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia).

“Prostate Enlargement is more common than prostate cancer. It is a non-cancerous condition that affects most men as they age. Prostate gland enlargement occurs when the prostate gland, a walnut-sized gland that sits below the bladder and surrounds the urethra (the tube that carries urine out of the body), enlarges. This enlargement can cause problems with urination including frequent urination and nocturia, difficult starting urination, weak urine stream, urgent need to urinate, feeling like your bladder isn't emptying completely and dribbling urine. While prostate cancer is also common, especially in older men, it's less prevalent than BPH. It's important to note that both conditions may have similar symptoms, and therefore you need to know when to visit a healthcare professional to do the proper assessment”.

Diagnosing Prostate Gland Enlargement / Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

While not life-threatening, BPH can significantly affect your quality of life and we use a variety of diagnostic techniques to identify the problem and recommend the most suitable treatment plan. Diagnosing BPH involves firstly reviewing your medical history and symptoms, doing a physical examination, urine tests, blood tests, ultrasound for prostate size and residual urine measurements and uroflowmetry (a test to measure the flow of urine).

Minimally Invasive Treatment for Prostate Enlargement

Dr Michel goes on to explain: “The real positive thing for patients is that we have some of the most advanced minimally invasive treatments to offer to patients who are seeking prostate enlargement (BPH) treatment in Dubai. And these techniques have significant advantages over traditional surgical approaches. The advantages include shorter recovery times, less bleeding, fewer side effects, higher chances of preserving ejaculation and shorter hospital stay (many are day case procedures).”

Examples of minimally invasive treatment for Prostate Enlargement include: • Green light laser therapy: This procedure uses a laser to vaporize prostate tissue, opening up the urethra and improving urine flow. Can be done even with anticoagulation • Rezum/Water Vapour Therapy: The procedure involves the use of water vapor (steam) to target and reduce excess prostate tissue while preserving ejaculation • ITind: This procedure uses a temporary stent to relax the prostate and the bladder neck without affecting ejaculation • UroLift: this procedure uses tiny staples to hold open the prostate tissue,

Dr Michel has a clear message: “If you are experiencing symptoms of BPH, it is important to see your doctor sooner rather than later for diagnosis and treatment. There is nothing to be shy or afraid of. On the contrary, you can be assured that modern treatment options are fast, effective, non-invasive and can help you regain your quality of life.”