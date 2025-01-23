Admissions Open for September 2025

Founded in 1900, the University of Birmingham is ranked in the top 100 of universities in the world (QS 2024) and is one of the foremost higher education institutions in the UK. Birmingham is the first Russell Group University (the UK’s equivalent to the Ivy League) to open a campus in the international education hub of Dubai, continuing our legacy of connecting the brightest students from across the globe in a university renowned for research and teaching.

Our brand new, state-of-the-art smart campus in Dubai International Academic City (DIAC) provides an academic home for 2,900 students and a student experience like no other in Dubai.

Collaboration is at the heart of the campus design, reflecting real-world working practices. Flexible study spaces ensure you have a learning environment suited to your needs and our ‘digital first’ approach to learning technology ensures that you can work seamlessly with peers in Dubai but also encourages international collaboration with students from our UK or Singapore campuses, providing the invaluable experience of working on projects that span the globe.

In collaboration with Siemens, the smart campus will be outfitted with state-of-the-art technology to provide a truly world-class physical and digital experience befitting a university ranked among the top 100 worldwide. This will result in the creation of a 'Living Lab' where research, teaching, and learning can all benefit from access to new data and connectivity. The campus has been uniquely designed to embrace sustainable practices ensuring that the university leads the way in corporate environmental responsibility and delivers a modern campus that is capable of adapting to changes in technology, learning and climate. This innovative technology will be integrated into the curriculum, spanning subject disciplines, and utilised by industry partners through research projects, consultancy opportunities and student internships.

From world-leading research and facilities, to our forward-thinking staff, technological infrastructure and our industry partnerships, Birmingham will drive innovation to ensure that you are prepared with the skills, knowledge and expertise required to excel in the job market of tomorrow.

There has never been a more exciting time to join the University of Birmingham’s global community; whether you are beginning your academic journey, or building on your existing knowledge through postgraduate study, you can be confident that Birmingham will stretch, challenge, and support you every step of the way.

Aishatu MSc International Business graduate

"The careers service at the University of Birmingham Dubai was incredibly helpful, when it came to finding placements for students and creating networking opportunities. The careers service aided me in finding a three-month internship at Grant Thornton, which has been very beneficial for my career development."