Adil Group of Supermarkets: Bringing India Closer to the UAE

For decades, Adil Group of Supermarkets has been a trusted name in the UAE, renowned for bringing the authentic essence of Indian culture, flavours, and traditions to every household. With over 50 outlets strategically spread across the GCC, Adil Group has become a household name for quality Indian food products and groceries.

Dr. Dhananjay Datar, visionary Chairman and Managing Director of the Adil Group, has been pivotal in carving a unique niche for the brand. Popularly known as the "Masala King," Dr. Datar has redefined the shopping experience for Indian expatriates in the UAE by offering an extensive variety of products, ranging from spices, lentils, and flours to traditional sweets and ready-to-cook meals. Adil Group’s supermarkets have become more than just retail outlets; they are a nostalgic connection to India’s vibrant culinary heritage.At its core, the group’s mission is to ensure that Indians living abroad feel at home while also introducing Emirati and other international communities to the rich diversity of Indian cuisine. Dr. Datar believes in serving the community by combining high standards of quality with affordability. This philosophy is what makes Adil Group stand out in a competitive market. The group has also pioneered the concept of pure vegetarian supermarkets, making it a preferred choice for families seeking high-quality, authentic, and fresh products.

Dr Dhananjay Datar, Chairman and Managing Director,Adil Group of Supermarkets "On the occasion of India’s 76th Republic Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings to Indians across the UAE and the world. This day reminds us of the rich heritage, unity, and resilience that define our nation. At Adil Group of Supermarkets, we strive to bring a slice of India to every Indian expatriate living abroad, ensuring they feel connected to their roots. Our success is a testament to the unwavering trust and support of our customers, and I dedicate this milestone to them. May the tricolor always inspire us to achieve greater heights and strengthen the bond between India and the UAE. Jai Hind!" Dr Dhananjay Datar said. Beyond business, Adil Group actively contributes to the community. From supporting cultural events to participating in philanthropic initiatives, the group embodies the values of unity and generosity — principles that resonate deeply with the spirit of the Indian Republic Day. Under Dr Datar’s leadership, the group regularly partners with charitable organizations to provide food and essential supplies to the underprivileged, reinforcing their commitment to making a meaningful impact.

As India celebrates its 76th Republic Day, Adil Group of Supermarkets proudly joins in honoring the nation’s journey of democracy, diversity, and development. Through its endeavors, the group not only strengthens the bond between India and the UAE but also reflects the shared values of collaboration and prosperity that the two nations uphold.