Addressing the Nation

Asif Ali Zardari, President, Islamic Republic of Pakistan

Published: Mon 25 Mar 2024, 10:23 AM Last updated: Mon 25 Mar 2024, 10:25 AM

On this auspicious occasion of Pakistan Day, I extend heartfelt greetings and best wishes to each one of you. Today, as we commemorate the historic passage of the Pakistan Resolution on 23rd March 1940, a day that laid the foundation for the creation of our beloved nation and an independent homeland, let us reflect on our journey, celebrate our achievements, and reaffirm our commitment to a prosperous and united Pakistan.

Follow us on







As we revisit the pages of history, we are reminded of the vision and determination of our forefathers. The Pakistan Resolution of 1940 marked a crucial turning point, setting the course for the establishment of Pakistan on 14th August 1947. Today, we honour the commitment and sacrifices made by the Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and his companions, who worked tirelessly towards transforming Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal’s dream into reality.

The journey since our independence has been marked by significant achievements across various domains. Our armed forces, civil administration, police, and law enforcement agencies have, with unwavering commitment, ensured the safety, security, and sovereignty of our nation. Their triumphant role in the two-decade-long war against terrorism, rapid response to the call of duty in times of natural disasters, and contribution to peacekeeping missions worldwide stand out as our unflinching commitment to global peace and peaceful coexistence.

Moreover, Pakistan remains steadfast in its principled support for the establishment of an independent, viable, and contiguous state of Palestine, based on the pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

In the spirit of Pakistan Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to democracy, justice, and equality. I urge each one of you to participate in the nation-building process actively; embracing the values of hard work, integrity, and compassion. Together, united, we shall overcome obstacles and chart a course towards a better and brighter future for our beloved Pakistan.

Pakistan Zindabad!

May Allah bless the Islamic Republic of Pakistan!