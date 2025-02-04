A Taste of Sri Lanka in the UAE

In the heart of Dubai, where cultures intertwine and flavors from around the world come to life, Neomi Jesudasan has carved out a special place for Sri Lankan cuisine. Through Thambapanni — named after Sri Lanka’s ancient identity — and Thushani’s, she has created more than just restaurants; she has built a home away from home for the Sri Lankan expat community while introducing UAE residents to the island’s rich culinary heritage.

With an unwavering passion for food and the steadfast support of her husband, Themothy Jesudasan, Neomi embarked on a journey to bring the true essence of Sri Lanka to the UAE. What started as a single restaurant has flourished into a thriving culinary venture, fueled by authenticity, family values, and a deep-rooted love for tradition.

A Culinary Dream Rooted in Passion

For Jesudasan, the journey into the restaurant business was driven by an unwavering passion for food and an even stronger bond with family. “It’s always been in our family,” she shares. “But more than that, it was my husband’s biggest passion. He has been my backbone, my support, my pillar, and my inspiration throughout this journey.”

Her foray into the restaurant industry began with Thambapanni, a brand she and her husband acquired from its founder, Suren Swaminathan. With his trust and guidance, they took over the brand and expanded its reach with outlets in Al Nahda, Sharjah, and Barsha. The success of Thambapanni paved the way for the launch of Thushani’s, their latest venture in Discovery Gardens. “With both restaurants under one management, we’ve been able to build a strong and authentic representation of Sri Lankan cuisine in the UAE,” Jesudasan says.

Signature Dishes That Capture the Essence of Sri Lanka

From aromatic spices to bold flavors, the menus at Thambapanni and Thushani’s are carefully crafted to deliver an authentic dining experience. “At Thushani’s, our main highlight is the Nasi Goreng,” Jesudasan reveals. “It’s a dish that bursts with flavors, and we offer it in various styles — seafood, meat, vegetarian — you name it.”

At Thambapanni, the Kothu roti reigns supreme. Made in-house with freshly prepared roti, this dish offers a customizable experience, allowing diners to choose from vegetables, chicken, beef, seafood, or a combination of all. Other must-try dishes include the traditional Lump Rice, Banana Leaf Rice and Curry, and an array of short eats that cater to both vegetarian and non-vegetarian preferences.

Adding to the experience is Thambapanni’s signature iced coffee, a customer favourite that perfectly complements the restaurant’s diverse menu. “We’re always innovating,” says Jesudasan. “We’re even working on a new signature dish that will be introduced soon.”

Authenticity at the Heart of Every Dish What sets Thushani’s and Thambapanni apart from other restaurants is their unwavering commitment to authenticity. “Sri Lankan cuisine is all about the spices,” Jesudasan explains. “Everything we use is made in-house, from our dark curry powder to our spice blends. The dark curry powder, in particular, is a game-changer — it brings out an explosion of flavors in every dish.” By sourcing fresh ingredients and staying true to traditional cooking methods, the restaurants evoke a sense of nostalgia for Sri Lankans living abroad. “Our goal has always been to provide a home away from home,” says Jesudasan. “Every dish carries memories of our childhood, and that’s what makes our food so special.” While authenticity is key, Jesudasan and her team understand the importance of catering to a diverse customer base in the UAE. “Sri Lankan food is known for its spice levels,” she acknowledges. “But we also recognize that everyone has different preferences. That’s why we customise every dish according to the customer’s spice tolerance.” This dedication to customer satisfaction extends beyond spice levels. “We prioritize our customers’ requests,” she emphasises. “No matter the time, we ensure they get what they’re looking for. It’s all about making them feel at home.” A Growing Legacy From a single restaurant to a thriving culinary empire, Jesudasan’s journey with Thambapanni and Thushani’s is a testament to passion, perseverance, and a deep love for Sri Lankan cuisine. With each dish served, the restaurants continue to strengthen the cultural bridge between Sri Lanka and the UAE, allowing residents to savor the island’s flavors in an authentic and heartfelt way. As for the future, Jesudasan remains committed to her mission. “We’re always looking for ways to grow and innovate while staying true to our roots,” she says. “At the end of the day, our goal is simple — to bring people together through the love of food.”

For those seeking an authentic Sri Lankan dining experience, Thambapanni and Thushani’s are not just restaurants — they are a homecoming.