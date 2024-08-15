A Symbol of Shared Success

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 12:45 PM

As we mark the 78th Indian Independence Day, all of us at Joyalukkas would like to salute the great nation of India. It is not only a grand cause for celebration, but also a moment of immense pride for every Indian across the globe. Our celebration of India's Independence Day reflects our deep connection to India's rich cultural heritage and the strong bond we share with the UAE. We are an Indian brand anchored deeply in the UAE, which makes our endeavour not only to celebrate the best of India in artistry and craftsmanship but also to present this uniqueness to the global diaspora here. This celebration is a tribute to India's journey and a reflection of the synergy we have created with the UAE — a land that has so openly embraced the richness of our heritage.

John Paul Alukkas, Managing Director, Joyalukkas Group.

It has been a challenge and an opportunity together, to keep pace with our commitment toward Indian craftsmen and artists, along with our expansion into the world market. At Joyalukkas, we have tried to preserve the essence of Indian traditions in our jewellery collections, ensuring that every piece reflects the intricate and meticulous craftsmanship that India is renowned for. Continuing this dedication calls for constant innovation, which brings together traditional techniques, alongside modern designs to appease a diverse global customer base. The success in the pursuit of this effort can be attributed to none other than our unstinted strategies and the unmatched skills of our artisans.

The Joyalukkas story is a reflection of a strong bond between the two nations of India and the UAE, which are indeed a model of bilateral relations. Our growth from one single store in the UAE to an international brand, with solid recognition in both, India and the UAE, represents something more than mere success in business: it is a true example of cultural and economic synergy between the two nations. This is evidence of the benevolence of the UAE and the kind of environment it has created, where an Indian business can grow while staying true to its roots. Celebrating Indian Independence Day is a mark of our bond with the legacy of India and our appreciation for what the UAE does to foster timeless relationships. Truly, it's a moment to respect the sacrifices and accomplishments of the forefathers, while at the same time celebrating the opportunities and growth that we have received here in the UAE. At Joyalukkas, we are thankful for the platform this country has given to showcase our heritage and craftsmanship to the world.



Indian Independence Day holds a special place in our hearts, personally and as a brand. This day is a celebration of our legacy, recognizing the milestones covered till now and looking forward to future successes and cooperation between India and the UAE. As we celebrate this glorious occasion, let me take the opportunity to wish every member of the Indian community in the UAE and all over the world the very best in life, as we continue to follow the values and cultures that keep our heads high as proud Indians.