A Symbol of Peace, Harmony and Unity

Published: Wed 14 Feb 2024, 12:10 PM

Temple, also known as 'Mandir' holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for Hindus all over the world.

The first Hindu temple in UAE was established in 1958 by early Sindhi settlers from Sindh. The humble foundation of this temple was with the blessings of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

I feel proud to state that my father and his elder brother were part of this early settlers who initiated the idea of having a place of worship, which later came to be known as “Sindhi Gurudarbar Temple”. Thus, I was indirectly connected to the temple from my childhood days.

The Sindhi Gurudarbar Temple located in Souq Al Kabeer has been an iconic landmark for residents of Bur Dubai Hindu community for the past 65 years. Over the years, the said temple’s importance and visitors grew along with the growing economy and population of Dubai.

The phenomenal growth of devotees visiting the temple in recent past paved the way for the necessity of a larger space with better facilities. Hence, we approached the authorities for allocation of a plot of land.

We take this opportunity to express our gratitude to the Rulers and the Government of Dubai, especially the Community Development Authority, for allocating a larger piece of land in 2019 at Jebel Ali.

The trustees were entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing the construction of the first Hindu Temple in UAE. Finally, the grand opening ceremony of the temple was done in October 2022 by Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

Opening of Abu Dhabi Temple

The inauguration of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, on February 14, 2024, is a momentous occasion for the entire UAE fraternity, millions in India and across the world. This will be the eternal bridge of friendship between our nations, our cultures and civilizations.

Witnessing history unfold! “May the opening of the New Hindu Mandir at Abu Dhabi stand as a symbol of peace, harmony, and unity for generations to come. Wishing everyone a blessed and joyous inauguration!”

UAE policies on tolerance and harmony

In 2016, the UAE government unveiled a National Tolerance Programme and established a Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, ably led by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan. However, the UAE has always had a very liberal and welcoming attitude for people from all faiths. Establishment of a temple in 1958 is a testimony of the governments openness since then.

The traditionally strong bilateral relations enjoyed by India and the UAE have received impetus under able leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modiji and the President His Highness, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Tolerance is a virtue and an intrinsic part of the Islamic culture. It is observed at all levels: individual, organisational and national.

With more than 200 nationalities living peacefully and successfully in the UAE, the UAE society has been an undisputed example of being a tolerant and inclusive country. Now, the Federal Government is keen to promote acceptance and understanding as core values of the society reinforcing the UAE's commitment to eradicate ideological, cultural and religious bigotry in the society.

— Raju Shroff is Chief Executive Officer of the Regal Group.