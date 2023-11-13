A Sustainability Frontrunner in Higher Education

Published: Mon 13 Nov 2023, 11:39 AM

As all eyes turn to the UAE this November for the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), the American University of Sharjah (AUS) is assuming a leadership position in preparation for this global event.

Recognised as one of the top five institutions for community engagement in sustainability worldwide by the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education 2022 Sustainable Campus Index, AUS has developed a comprehensive Climate Action Plan that aligns the university’s sustainability efforts with the UAE’s 2050 Net Zero strategic plan.

This focus on sustainability has named AUS as a member of the Universities Climate Network (UCN), a network comprising UAE-based universities and higher education institutions facilitating dialogues, workshops, public events and youth participation in the lead-up to COP28 and beyond. It is also a member of the UAE Alliance for Climate Action (UACA), a domestic alliance of stakeholders led by Emirates Nature-WWF and the flagship non-state actor program for the UAE, aiming to increase momentum towards achieving net zero targets in line with science and the Paris Agreement.

Today, AUS is preparing to co-host the Conference of Youth (COY18) — focusing on capacity building and policy training to prepare young people for participation at COP. It is also leading two out of four UCN pillars, namely Student Youth Engagement and Campus Carbon Neutrality. Its students will be participating as delegates and ambassadors in the Student Energy Summit (SES). Its faculty and students will be presenting their research at the Greening Education Hub and Youth Hub at COP28 Green Zone.

Focused on nurturing climate-conscious leaders, AUS has been actively engaging with the university community in the lead-up to COP28 through a series of programmes, the most prominent of which are the Green Living and Learning Community, Expo City Climate Ambassador Program and AUS EcoRep program. Approximately 72 per cent of all AUS undergraduate and graduate courses have at least some component related to sustainability.

AUS remains at the forefront of climate action, actively promoting change through knowledge and research.

