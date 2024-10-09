A Promising Horizon in Africa

UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Uganda President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. — supplied photos

The relationship between the UAE and Uganda is a testament to the power of diplomacy and collaboration. Built on a foundation of mutual respect, shared interests, and a commitment to regional development, the bond between these two nations is flourishing, with significant strides being made across multiple sectors. From economic partnerships to advancements in education and tourism, the future of UAE-Uganda relations looks exceedingly bright.

A Growing Partnership

The UAE has emerged as a key trading partner and investor in Uganda, playing a pivotal role in the country’s economic development.

In recent years, trade between the two nations has witnessed a remarkable surge, jumping from $1.4 billion in 2019 to over $3.8 billion in 2023. This upward trajectory is set to continue as both countries deepen their cooperation, with projections indicating that trade exchanges could double in the coming years.

Frequent high-level visits between Ugandan and UAE officials have further solidified the bond, with both governments keen to explore new avenues for collaboration. A prime example of this is the UAE’s significant investment in Uganda’s infrastructure. The ongoing construction of Kidepo International Airport, situated near the iconic Kidepo National Park, is a clear demonstration of the UAE’s growing economic footprint in Uganda. Spearheaded by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the airport project is expected to enhance the country’s tourism sector by drawing international visitors to the park, which is renowned for its lions, giraffes, and other wildlife.

Beyond tourism, the UAE has made strides in Uganda’s renewable energy sector. Investments such as the 1-Gigawatt Solar Power Station highlight the UAE’s commitment to sustainable development, ensuring that Uganda can meet its growing energy demands while minimising its environmental footprint.

In addition, initiatives like the Busoga International Polytechnic College underscore the UAE’s dedication to education, equipping Ugandans with the skills needed to thrive in a modern economy.

A key driver of the UAE-Uganda relationship is the increased air connectivity between the two nations. With more than 23 weekly flights now operating between Entebbe and the UAE, both countries are experiencing a significant uptick in business travel, tourism, and cultural exchange. This increased connectivity is helping to foster stronger ties, not only in terms of trade but also in building bridges between the people of both nations.

A Future of Friendship and Cooperation

As the UAE and Uganda continue to deepen their ties, both nations stand to gain from a partnership grounded in mutual benefit and cooperation. The UAE’s investments in Uganda’s economy, infrastructure, and education are paving the way for a brighter future, one in which both countries can thrive. With increased air connectivity and a substantial rise in international travelers, the future of UAE-Uganda relations appears promising, poised for a doubling of trade exchange in the coming years.

A Land of Natural Wonders

Did you know? Arab people from the Middle East were the first foreigners to arrive in East Africa where Uganda is located in the 7th Century AD. They settled there permanently and a language and culture which became known as Swahili was developed. This name came from the Arabic word sahil meaning ‘coast’. And the language, Kiswahili, which is also one of the official languages of Uganda is of African origin but has 40 per cent of its words borrowed from Arabic.

The former British Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill described Uganda as the Pearl of Africa on account of its beauty. Uganda is like a big-picture book of nature. It has vast grasslands that stretch out like a giant, soft carpet, hugged by tall, craggy mountains and peaceful lakes. Uganda has a startling array of natural wonders that include: The source of the 6,800km long River Nile, which is the longest river in the world.

Uganda boasts a wide collection of wildlife, including the Big Five (lion, leopard, elephant, rhinoceros, and buffalo), and a unique species of lions that climb trees.

Has a snow-capped mountain the straddles the equator.

Has a favourable climate, with temperatures averaging 16 degrees centigrade at night, and 26 degrees centigrade during the day.

Has the highest density of primates and the endangered mountain gorillas worldwide.

Is partly home to Lake Victoria, the second largest fresh water lake in the world.

Has 11% of the world’s species of birds.

Has 7% of the world’s species of butterflies.

Has 340 species of animals.

Has the second youngest population in the world.

Has the highest number of African saints, Zaake W. Kibedi, Ambassador of Uganda to the UAE "9th October is a special day in Uganda that commemorates Uganda’s Independence Day. The National Day is a reminder of the journey Uganda has travelled as nation since 1962, from the struggles of the past to the peace, progress and prosperity it enjoys today. I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to the government and people of the United Arab Emirates for their warm hospitality and continued friendship. Your cooperation and dedication have been instrumental in strengthening our bilateral relations.

The strong bonds of friendship that exist between Uganda and the United Arab Emirates have been built on a foundation of mutual respect, shared interests, and a commitment to peace and prosperity."