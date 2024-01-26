A Nexus of Legacy and Tradition

Published: Fri 26 Jan 2024, 12:51 PM

It has been 75 years since the constitution of India came into effect; solidifying India’s stature as an Independently governed nation. Republic day carries profound significance for Indians; it is a day that speaks to the values of freedom, equality and justice that forged the nation that we hold dear. On the occasion of India’s 75th Republic Day, let us unite in commemorating the remarkable spirit of fraternity that propelled our nation to where it stands today, while also being mindful of not overlooking the importance of these fundamental values.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds began its operations in 1993 in the southern state of Kerala. Our journey over the years have reflected the transformative nature of India in the global stage; leaping across milestones and emerging as a force to be reckoned with. Today, Malabar Gold & Diamonds stands strong with an expansive presence of over 340 showrooms across 13 countries, and more on the horizon. Throughout our three-decade journey, Malabar Gold & Diamonds have stayed true to the tenant of ‘Make in India; Market to the World’. Crafted with precision and passion, our vast array of jewellery not only showcase the exquisite artistry rooted in India but also contribute to the global appreciation of our cultural heritage. At the heart of our success story is a commitment to quality, ethical practices, and innovation—values that resonate with the core of ‘Make in India’. We take pride in being a global torchbearer for Indian businesses, showcasing how indigenous talent can thrive on the international stage.

Any discussions on the enduring success of Malabar Gold & Diamonds would be incomplete without an homage to the bilateral relationship between India and the UAE. While the extremely prolific entrepreneurial environment that India has provided us with has been a critical factor in our growth story, the fastidious partnership between India and the UAE has been incredibly influential to the success of our international ventures outside of India. The establishment of Malabar International Hub (MIH), the centralised hub that houses the entirety of enabling functionalities of our international operations, is further testament to this. Beyond business, it symbolises the harmonious blend of tradition, and shared aspirations that have paved the way for cultural exchange and economic collaboration.

On this momentous occasion, we express our sincere gratitude to India for being an unwavering pillar of support. The rich cultural tapestry, diverse traditions, and resilient spirit of the nation inspire us to reach new heights. As we celebrate India's 75th Republic Day, Malabar Gold & Diamonds remains steadfast in its dedication to being a bridge that connects the world to the beauty and brilliance of Indian jewellery.