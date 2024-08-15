A New Era of Taxation

C A. Pawan Kumar, Managing Director, Suntech Group.

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 12:29 PM

In 1947 this day, India got its independence which marked a watershed event in its history. Through this India got the freedom to grow, prosper and promote its culture.

In auditing, the independence should not only exist but also be visible. Even in the world of taxation, Independence has a lot of relevance especially while dealing with a related party.

This concept of the Arms-length Principle (ALP) is embedded in most of the Domestic tax laws of the economies as a specific anti-avoidance measure.

ALP means that the transactions between the related parties should be conducted in a manner as if two independent parties would have agreed to the terms. It not only considers the price but also the terms like credit period, delivery, post-sales service, functions performed, assets employed and risk assumed.

Riddhesh Shah, Tax Head, Suntech Group.

A related party includes individuals up to the fourth degree of relation. Entities where one has at least 50 per cent ownership or control over the other. Companies owned or controlled by the same person or entity. Individuals and the trusts or foundations they are involved with.

Proper documentation is necessary. As per OECD’s three-tier documentation approach, for large corporations, with a turnover of more than Dh200 million at the standalone level or Dh3.15 billion at the group level, maintenance of the local file (lowest tier) and master file (middle tier) is necessary. The law provides an exemption from maintenance of master files where the group is UAE headquartered with no presence in another country. At the top tier lies country-by-country reporting (CBCR) which is mandatory for the where the consolidated group revenue is equal to or more than Dh3.15 billion. Well, for juridical persons not covered within the above criteria, it is essential to maintain documents which support compliance with ALP. Failure to comply with ALP can lead to year-end adjustment in the taxable income of the corporation which in turn can lead to tax outflow. Thus, it is essential to evaluate the preparedness now before it's too late.

More than compliance this should be considered as a matter of Corporate Governance which enhances confidence and reduces litigation.