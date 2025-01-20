A New Era OF Luxury Living, Powered by BNW

Vivek Anand Oberoi, Co-Founder and Managing Director of BNW Developments, is a multifaceted entrepreneur whose expertise and leadership have propelled the company to the forefront of luxury real estate in the UAE. With a dynamic career spanning industries such as fintech, edutech, agritech, and real estate, Vivek brings a unique perspective and innovative approach to his ventures. Under his stewardship, BNW Developments has become synonymous with bespoke, sustainable, and world-class projects. Adding to his list of accolades, he was recently awarded an honorary doctorate from Galgotias University for his contributions to social impact.

Ankur Aggarwal, Chairman and Founder of BNW Developments in the UAE, rose from humble beginnings in India to lead one of the region’s top luxury real estate firms. In less than five years, his company has amassed over Dh20 billion in assets under development. With 17 years of experience in chartered accounting, finance, and real estate, Ankur has earned multiple accolades. He is also renowned for philanthropy, championing women’s empowerment, and supporting social causes.

Excerpts from the interview:

BNW is known for creating high-end developments in UAE. What sets BNW apart from other developers?

BNW Developments has carved a unique niche in the competitive real estate market of the UAE by combining luxury and innovation. Renowned for high-end properties, BNW is set to deliver exceptional quality and cutting-edge designs that elevate lifestyles. The projects, strategically located in prime areas like Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah, such as the Aqua Arc on Al Marjan Island, offer unparalleled living experiences while fostering holistic development. BNW thrives on adaptability, dedication, and a forward-thinking ethos. The company’s integration of technology enhances customer experiences and operational efficiency, ensuring they stay ahead in a dynamic market.

With many new projects underway, how does BNW ensure that each development maintains the highest standards of luxury, sophistication, and exclusivity?

The company ensures that each of its projects is distinctive and upholds the highest standards of luxury, sophistication, and exclusivity through a meticulous and client-focused approach. The process begins with a deep understanding of the client’s vision, enabling the team to tailor solutions that align with specific business objectives and maximise revenue potential. This client-centric strategy is complemented by comprehensive project planning services, encompassing the creation of initial briefs, budgets, master programs, and procurement strategies.

BNW focuses on both residential and commercial developments. How do you tailor your projects to meet the needs of different types of buyers?

BNW Developments tailors its projects to meet the diverse needs of individual luxury homebuyers and commercial investors through a comprehensive and client-centric approach. For residential clients seeking exclusive luxury residences, BNW emphasises bespoke designs that reflect elegance and exclusivity. Each home aligns with the discerning tastes of its occupants while offering excellent investment opportunities with high ROI potential. Our developments, such as the Aqua Arc on Al Marjan Island, offer ultra-luxury apartments and penthouses with stunning Arabian Gulf views. In the commercial sector, BNW focuses on creating state-of-the-art spaces that prioritize quality, sustainability, and strategic location to maximise business benefits and attract investors seeking high-value opportunities.

What role does innovation play in BNW’s projects, particularly in terms of design, technology, and sustainability?

Innovation is a cornerstone of BNW Developments’ approach, seamlessly integrating cutting-edge advancements in design, technology, and sustainability to create projects that embody timeless luxury. In terms of design, BNW transforms visionary concepts into luxurious realities, ensuring each development reflects sophistication and exclusivity. Technologically, BNW leverages state-of-the-art solutions to enhance both the functionality and appeal of their properties, providing residents and investors with modern amenities that complement luxurious living. Sustainability is deeply embedded in the development process, with a focus on creating environmentally responsible projects that meet the highest standards of efficiency and eco-friendliness.

An interaction with Vivek Anand Oberoi

Vivek, your career spans multiple industries including fintech, edutech, agritech, and real estate. How has this influenced the growth of BNW Developments?

My diverse background has been instrumental in shaping the strategic vision of BNW Developments. Each sector taught me unique lessons that I’ve carried forward. Fintech enhanced my understanding of leveraging technology to streamline processes, a skill we now apply to drive tech-driven innovations in our real estate projects. Edutech emphasised the values we apply in staying ahead of markets by studying more than 50 global and regional economic indicators, analysing trends from quarterly impact forecasting to 24 month projections so that we can apply these learnings in our business plans.

Agritech grounded me in the significance of sustainability and resource management, fostering sustainable development practices and principles that guide our eco-conscious project designs. Real estate, of course, ties everything together, offering a platform to implement these learnings. This multi-industry perspective allows me to approach challenges with fresh ideas, think beyond conventional boundaries, and create developments that are not only luxurious but also future-focused.

How do you ensure that the brand stays relevant with the ever-evolving demands of the UAE market?

Our vision is to democratise the experience of luxury and make it available to a larger cross section of society allowing them to fulfil the lifestyle and investment aspirations of the family. However, staying relevant in the dynamic UAE market is about continuously evolving while staying true to our approach. At BNW Developments, we begin by deeply understanding the needs and aspirations of our clients, which often go beyond luxury alone. Our team actively monitors market trends and client

feedback to adapt our designs, technologies, and offerings. Beyond this, we foster global partnerships with renowned architects, designers, hospitality companies and luxury brands, ensuring our projects reflect international standards of innovation.

What sets us apart is our ability to anticipate trends rather than react to them. Whether it’s designing ultra-luxury waterfront residences or creating mixed-use developments, we focus on blending cutting-edge advancements with timeless elegance.

As a prominent figure in various sectors, how do you integrate your experience in sectors like luxury and sustainable development into BNW’s projects?

I have been an entrepreneur since my teenage years, gaining diverse experience across multiple sectors. Along the way, I have been fortunate to receive recognitions, such as an honorary doctorate, which has further inspired my efforts to integrate technology and sustainable development into BNW’s projects. In the UAE, where luxury and sustainability are increasingly vital to buyers, we see these elements as deeply interconnected.

The UAE market is home to a clientele that values environmental responsibility as much as exclusivity and sophistication. By incorporating sustainable building practices, renewable energy solutions, and eco-conscious designs, we deliver projects that embody both luxury and responsible living.

You’re known for your ability to adapt to different industries. How do you see the future of real estate development in the UAE, and what role BNW will play in that vision?

The future of real estate development in the UAE is incredibly exciting, as the country continues to evolve as a global hub for innovation, luxury, and sustainability. We’re seeing a shift in how people view real estate — it’s no longer just about owning a property, but about investing in a lifestyle, community, and sustainability. The demand for integrated, mixed-use developments that blend residential, commercial, and recreational spaces is on the rise, driven by the UAE’s growing focus on smart cities and eco-friendly urban planning. At BNW Developments, we see ourselves at the forefront of this evolution. We also foresee a greater emphasis on smart homes and the integration of advanced technologies and automation into residential and commercial spaces. This will redefine convenience and comfort whilst saving energy and precious resources like water, making real-world economic savings for our investors. At BNW, we can incorporate these elements into our projects to offer state-of-the-art living experiences.

How do you define success in real estate industry & what is the ultimate goal for BNW in coming years?

Success in the UAE real estate industry is multi-faceted. For us, success goes beyond just financial growth or the completion of high-end projects. It’s about creating long-term value, building lasting relationships and making a positive impact on the communities we serve. Our focus is not just on a balance sheet but also on long-term engagement with the communities we build and encouraging a sense of stakeholder-ship.

Looking ahead, the goal for BNW Developments is to continue pushing boundaries and set new standards for luxury estate in the UAE. Our ambition is to build a legacy of developments that are iconic, sustainable, and transformative for generations to come.

An interaction with Ankur Aggarwal Ankur, how has your background as a Chartered Accountant influenced BNW’s approach to project management and investment strategy? Real estate is fundamentally about substantial capital investment and long-term value creation. At BNW, our rigorous approach to financial planning and risk management forms the bedrock of every project. We create comprehensive exit plans and focus on building legacies, not just buildings — each development is a carefully considered piece of that vision. With over 400 experts across project management, architecture, finance, and other specialised fields, we ensure a holistic approach. Our team conducts detailed financial assessments and maintains efficient processes while optimising costs. This strong foundation, combined with meticulous expense management and strategic alignment, enables us to consistently deliver projects that are both financially and strategically successful. You’ve successfully led a business in the UAE. What key financial strategies do you implement at BNW to ensure sustainable growth and long-term profitability in such a competitive market? In the UAE’s dynamic real estate market, BNW implements strategic financial management that balances immediate execution with future growth. Our approach combines capital allocation with thorough financial modelling and risk assessments, ensuring each investment aligns with our long-term vision while meeting short-term objectives. Our strategic partnerships and balanced capital structure enable us to scale operations while maintaining financial stability. By leveraging market intelligence and staying responsive to evolving consumer demands, we position each project for success. This comprehensive approach, combining disciplined financial management with strategic market positioning, ensures BNW’s continued growth and leadership in UAE’s real estate sector. In real estate, managing investments and ensuring returns is crucial. How does BNW ensure that its investors and stakeholders are provided with clear, lucrative opportunities in every project? At BNW, we prioritise creating clear, lucrative opportunities for our investors through rigorous financial planning and strategic project selection. Our commitment to transparency means providing comprehensive financial projections and detailed timelines for each development. Through value engineering and cost optimisation, we maximise returns while maintaining premium quality standards. Our long-term investment approach ensures both consistent returns and sustained capital appreciation, making BNW a trusted partner for stakeholders seeking reliable real estate investments. BNW’s portfolio has expanded significantly with several developments in the UAE. How do you evaluate and assess the financial viability of new projects while balancing risk and reward? Risk evaluation and management is central to being a successful chartered accountant. It is something I have mastered over the years while designing strategies for various clients. At BNW, evaluating the financial viability of new projects involves a thorough, data-driven approach to balance risk and reward. We begin with a detailed market analysis, assessing demand, growth trends, and location advantages. Next, we conduct financial modelling, projecting costs, revenues, and key performance metrics to gauge profitability. We also perform risk assessments, to account for market fluctuations and external factors like regulatory changes. To further mitigate risk, we diversify our portfolio across different sectors and locations, ensuring stability. Additionally, we take a phased approach to project implementation, allowing us to adjust based on real-time performance. This comprehensive process helps us ensure that each project is financially sound and positioned for long-term success. As someone with vast experience in business and finance, what advice would you give to aspiring entrepreneurs looking to enter the UAE’s real estate market, especially in luxury developments? For entrepreneurs entering UAE’s luxury real estate market, success hinges on three essential elements: vision, adaptability, and calculated risk-taking. Your vision must extend beyond property development to creating lifestyle experiences. Understand your target audience’s values — whether exclusivity, technology, sustainability, or community — and integrate these into every project.

The UAE market demands stepping out of your comfort zone. Embrace innovation and emerging technologies, but ensure each risk is calculated. Conduct thorough feasibility studies and maintain practical financial management while pursuing ambitious goals. Success in this market requires challenging the status quo while balancing visionary thinking with smart execution.