A Message of Unity and Friendship

University of Dundee’s revolutionary sustainable resilient housing design fights climate change and brings a new hope
Alison Milton, Ambassador of Ireland to the UAE extends warm greetings and advocates for global peace and togetherness
As the Irish Ambassador to the UAE, I am honoured to extend my warmest greetings for St Patrick’s Day to all the people who call this great country home, and in particular, our vibrant Irish community in the UAE.
For the Irish, St Patrick’s Day is a time when we celebrate our identity and heritage. Across the globe, the day is marked by parades, music, and dance. However, St Patrick’s Day is not just a day for wearing green or enjoying traditional Irish music; it is a day to promote unity, friendship, and inclusivity.
But “celebrating” is hard to do at this time, as there has been ongoing conflict and tension, along with disturbing events that have garnered global attention.
Ireland continues to strongly argue for the upholding of international humanitarian law, an immediate ceasefire, and sustained scale up of humanitarian assistance to be provided to the civilians in Gaza. Ireland is thankful to our friends in the UAE, who have been consistent in their condemnation of violence and calls for the protection of civilians, an end to this conflict, and peace in the Middle East.
Since I arrived here, I have been proud to witness the strong friendship between Ireland and the UAE continue to flourish. 2023 was a significant year for our relationship, with Ireland’s strong delegation, including five ministers, contributing to the UAE’s successful hosting of COP28.
On St Patrick’s Day, I look forward with excitement to a further deepening of our relationship in 2024.
Sláinte agus saol agat.
University of Dundee’s revolutionary sustainable resilient housing design fights climate change and brings a new hope
With cutting-edge facilities and prestigious partnerships, the American University of Sharjah prepares students for success in a dynamic global market
Discover an exceptional education system at EIS, offering the renowned International Baccalaureate curriculum, top university placements, and a rich array of academic and enrichment programmes across two vibrant campuses in Dubai
Discover a supportive learning environment where students flourish academically and creatively, driven by a vision of empowerment, inclusivity, and excellence
High school students at Ajyal Al Falah pioneer the transformation of microalgae into low-emission biofuel, demonstrating a commitment to ecological innovation and climate action
From the heart of the UAE, brand delivers dairy goodness, enriched with quality and sustainability, to homes worldwide
LuLu’s private label is blending innovation with functionality to communicate the essence of its brands
The program offers a direct pathway to secure business ownership in Canada, along with Canadian Permanent Residency and Citizenship for professionals, entrepreneurs, and their spouses and children under the age of 22