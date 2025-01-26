A Legacy of Growth and Global Presence

Bank of India was founded on September 7, 1906 by a group of eminent businessmen from Mumbai. The bank was under private ownership and control till July 1969 when it was nationalised along with 13 other banks.

Beginning with one office in Mumbai, with a paid-up capital of ₹50 lakh and 50 employees, the bank has made a rapid growth over the years and blossomed into a mighty institution with a strong national presence and sizable international operations. In business volume, the bank occupies a premier position among the nationalised banks. While firmly adhering to a policy of prudence and caution, the bank has been in the forefront of introducing various innovative services and systems. Business has been conducted with the successful blend of traditional values and ethics and the most modern infrastructure.