A Journey of Passion & Perseverance

As a Brazilian businesswoman in the UAE, I am honoured to celebrate 50 years of collaboration between Brazil and the UAE. This milestone is very special to me, as both countries hold a cherished place in my heart. I am immensely proud of our countries, families, people, friends, and clients.

I first moved to Dubai in 2005 and have lived here for 19 years with my family. Dubai has provided not only a place to live but also numerous valuable life lessons and opportunities to develop my passion for events and helping others. It is a city I deeply love and appreciate for its education, outstanding healthcare, modernity, and dedication to creating a safe environment. The UAE has always excelled in its achievements and has helped shape my passion for work.

Without the UAE or Brazil, my life would not be the same. Words cannot express how grateful I am to have been part of sharing their cultures with the world, and I am thrilled to continue doing so with my company.

I firmly believe that when you love what you do, work with honesty, and adhere to principles, good things come your way, especially blessings from God. This belief keeps me happy and motivated each day in our company. Our goal is not just to work but to help others achieve their dreams. We work tirelessly to ensure our customers’ satisfaction because everything is done with responsibility and dedication to yield perfect, rewarding results. Our trusted experts and welcoming team are here to assist you in achieving your satisfaction and passion for events, exhibitions, and more.

Over the past 14 years, as Amazon Events LLC has grown and expanded to work with many countries, we have learned the importance of respect and gratitude, not only for Brazil and the UAE but also for our community and clients. Our company offers a wide range of licensed activities to help you plan and execute your events, exhibitions, conferences, and seminars. Some of the services we specialiSe in include:

•Events Organising & Managing

•Exhibitions Organising & Managing

•Conference and Seminars Organizing & Managing

•Hospitality Services

•Events filming and pictures.

•Visual Arts Festivals

•Folklore /Entertainment Dances Performance.

•Music Band and Music Festival •Fashion Shows •And Much More! Amazon Events LLC is a fully registered entity with the Dubai Economic Department (DED), the Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM), and the UAE Chamber of Commerce. Our expertise lies in organiSing high-calibre corporate events, exhibitions, conferences, and seminars. Our dedicated team works with a diverse range of clients, with a particular focus on Brazilian delegations, associations, and promotion agencies, along with local UAE companies and international associations from Spain, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the USA, South Africa, Jordan, Japan, and many others. Our commitment is to deliver exceptional experiences tailored to their specific needs. We are located in DBC 1, office 304 A, Arjan-Dubai. We invite you to visit our website and come see us to learn more about our company. We are dedicated to our clients and passionate about our work. For more information contact us: Email: info@amazoneventsuae.com Tel: +971 4 565 1655

