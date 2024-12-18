A Future Ready Education System

Heriot-Watt University is the first British university to establish a campus in Dubai. Since our launch in 2005, we have been offering highly acclaimed degree programmes that meet the specific demands of local businesses and industry.

Heriot-Watt University Dubai has extensive foundation, undergraduate, and postgraduate taught and research (PhD/PGR) programmes spanning disciplines such as Data Science, Construction and Engineering, Accounting and Finance, Digital Marketing, Psychology, Architecture and Design, Robotics, Computing, and Artificial Intelligence.

Top 10 programmes for 2025

Construction Project Management, MSc

Real Estate, MSc

Interior Architecture and Design, MA

Energy, MSc

Artificial Intelligence, MSc

Data Science, MSc

Business Analytics and Consultancy, MSc

Business Psychology, MSc

International Business Management with Marketing, MSc

Finance and Management, MSc

All programmes are tailored to equip students with the skills required to meet real-world industry challenges and succeed in a competitive marketplace, ensuring our students are future-ready.

Professor Tadhg O'Donovan, Deputy Vice Principal, Heriot-Watt University Dubai

Why Choose Heriot-Watt University

World-Class Expertise – Learn from leading academics and practitioners. Benefit from our close ties with industry and immerse yourself in a research-led environment that fosters innovation.

Join our Global Community – Heriot-Watt University is your gateway to a global network of ambitious professionals and alumni.

Advanced Curriculum — Choose from our 70+ programmes that engage with a curriculum designed to address today’s global challenges.

Go-Global - Students have the opportunity to take part in Heriot-Watt's Go Global programme, an inter-campus transfer programme. It offers opportunities to experience student life at any of our campuses for a semester, a year, or even longer.

The University recognises the substantial investment students will make towards their education. To help ease this financial burden, we offer the scholarships listed below to Dubai campus students.

Exclusive CAA Offer: UAE Accredited Universities PG Award- An exclusive 25% discount is being offered across postgraduate programmes starting in January 2025 to students who have completed their undergraduate degree from a UAE CAA-accredited University. To be eligible:

An undergraduate degree must be completed at a CAA-accredited University in the UAE.

The University’s Admissions criteria must be met.

This award is applicable only for the January 2025 intake and cannot be combined with other discounts.

Dh15,000 Discount: Postgraduate students will be offered a Dh15,000 discount for the January intake.

Future Made for Success Scholarship - Up to Dh15,000 in discounts will be awarded to any student, (foundation or undergraduate) applying and paying the tuition fee deposit by December 31 for January 2025 intake Postgraduate Merit Scholarship – Up to 15 per cent - The scholarship will be distributed equally across the student's instalment payments each year and is based on undergraduate results. It is guaranteed and calculated on the net tuition fee after deducting any other discounts received by the student. For any enquiries and more information, please contact the Admissions Office at +971 (0) 4 5717000 or dubaienquiries@hw.ac.uk or visit www.hw.ac.uk/dubai Stephen Gill, Academic Head of the School of Mathematical and Computer Sciences, Heriot-Watt University Dubai, said: "Heriot-Watt University is committed to delivering high-quality education and training globally. Regardless of their campus, every student has access to an unparalleled education supported by standardised learning objectives and consistent academic frameworks across the University’s campuses. At Heriot-Watt, education and research are inseparable, with economy-focused curricula seamlessly integrated with industry partners' practices. The University runs the same programmes and courses across its worldwide campuses. This allows students to easily transfer between campuses to acquire a global learning experience. With our diverse and inclusive learning environment, expert faculty and personalised support systems, students gain a strong academic foundation and grow into confident, innovative, work-ready individuals." Student Testimonial “Studying Business Psychology with Coaching at Heriot-Watt University Dubai has been both a rewarding academic and personal experience. The programme combines theory with real-world practice, preparing us for careers as psychologists. Our professors treat us like practitioners but as practitioners who are still learning. I am grateful to be a part of the Student Council. The extracurricular activities, societies, and career skills have helped me enhance my skills and growth. I believe the University plays an important role in shaping your life, and I am glad I chose to study at Heriot-Watt University Dubai.”

— Katelyn Talker, Student of Business Psychology with Coaching, 2024-2025, School of Social Sciences, Heriot-Watt University Dubai.