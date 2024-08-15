A Flourishing Partnership

Paras Shahdadpuri , Chairman , Nikai Group of Companies

The Indian Independence Day is not just a day for celebrating India’s hard-earned freedom. It is also a tribute to the enduring spirit of the nation and its people. As we commemorate this significant milestone, it is also a moment to reflect on the robust and evolving relationship between India and the UAE.

Paras Shahdadpuri, Chairman of the Nikai Group, is a figure that exemplifies the strong ties between India and the UAE. With deep roots in both nations, Shahdadpuri's personal and professional journeys have been profoundly influenced by the rich cultural and economic landscapes of India and the UAE. His commitment to enhancing bilateral relations stems from a profound understanding of the immense potential that collaboration between these two vibrant economies holds. For Shahdadpuri, the partnership between India and the UAE is not just about economic growth, but about fostering mutual respect, cultural exchange and shared prosperity. This bond is a testament to his vision of a world where countries work together to achieve global prosperity, making significant contributions to global peace, stability and development.

Over the past decade, the bilateral relations between India and the UAE have transformed into a multifaceted partnership, characterised by shared economic interests and cultural ties. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, these relations have flourished, setting new benchmarks in cooperation and mutual growth. The UAE remains one of India's key economic partners, while India continues to be a significant market for UAE investments. This dynamic partnership is built on mutual respect, trust, and a shared vision for the future.

Economic collaboration remains a cornerstone of the India-UAE relationship. The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) has been a game-changer, fostering an environment conducive to trade and investment in all possible fields. This agreement has streamlined trade processes, reduced barriers, and opened new avenues for businesses from both nations. The CEPA stands as a testament to the commitment of both countries to elevate their economic ties and explore new frontiers of cooperation. In fact, CEPA between India and UAE has become a template for similar agreements with various countries of the globe.

Beyond economic ties, the relationship between India and the UAE is enriched by deep cultural and people-to-people connections. The large Indian diaspora in the UAE acts as a bridge, fostering goodwill and enhancing mutual understanding. Cultural exchanges, tourism, and collaboration in energy security, food security, space technology, defence production, education, etc. etc. further strengthen these bonds, making the relationship truly special.

The strategic alignment between India and the UAE is also evident in their joint efforts to address global challenges. From technology and innovation to sustainable development, both countries are working together to create a better future. Collaborative ventures in these sectors not only on bilateral but on trilateral and multilateral basis, hold immense potential, leveraging each other's strengths for mutual benefit. As India celebrates its 78th Independence Day, it is a time to acknowledge the strides made in strengthening India-UAE relations. The progress achieved in various sectors is a testament to the visionary leadership of both nations. The future holds great promise as India and the UAE continue to build on their strong foundation, embracing new opportunities and overcoming challenges together. Shahdadpuri recalls his humble contribution in building the economic collaboration between the two countries over the past three decades while serving in the past as Chairman of the Indian Business and Profession Council, and of erstwhile Overseas Indians Economic Forum. He has been part of many economic and business delegations between the two countries. Shahdadpuri emphasises the importance of this day as a celebration of the shared vision and commitment to progress that binds India and the UAE. He expresses confidence that the relationship will continue to grow stronger, driven by the collective efforts of both nations. The enduring partnership between India and the UAE serves as an exemplary model of international cooperation, fostering peace, prosperity, and development.

In conclusion, Indian Independence Day is not just a commemoration of the past but a celebration of the present and a hopeful look towards the future. It is a day to honour the sacrifices made for freedom and to cherish the bonds that unite India with the UAE. May this day inspire continued success and pave the way for a brighter, more prosperous future for both nations.