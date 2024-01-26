A Bold Step Towards Sustainable Steel Manufacturing

Published: Fri 26 Jan 2024, 12:41 PM

On the auspicious occasion of India’s Republic Day, Conares hails the growing relations between UAE and India. An integral aspect of this relationship is the shared commitment of both nations toward sustainability and green initiatives. Meanwhile, the company's contributions to the UAE's ambitious decarbonisation targets resonate with India's pursuit of cleaner energy solutions.

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and India, signed in 2022, serves as a catalyst for enhanced trade and economic collaboration, says Bharat Bhatia, CEO and Chairman of Conares.

“Conares has strategically positioned itself as a leader in eco-conscious manufacturing, aligning its operational policies with the UAE's and India's renewable energy frameworks. The agreement not only streamlines trade but also promotes sustainable practices and innovations, aligning perfectly with the company’s vision for green steel manufacturing,” he added.

Bharat Bhatia with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As such, the second-largest private steel manufacturer in the UAE has embraced sustainable and green steel production, embodying a commitment to environmental stewardship. The company is emphasising sustainable practices to align itself with the broader goals of UAE-India relations. As an Indian company operating in the UAE, Conares is a testament to the strong cultural and economic ties between the two nations.

“In our operations, we leverage cutting-edge technologies, notably Electric Arc Furnaces (EAF). EAFs, driven by high-voltage electric arcs, represent a paradigm shift in the industry by eschewing traditional fossil fuels in favour of electricity. This transformative method significantly reduces carbon emissions, positioning Conares at the forefront of sustainable manufacturing practices globally,” Bhatia said.

Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) technology is another testament to the company's commitment. By minimising wastewater generation and economically treating it, Conares ensures optimal resource utilization in its steel manufacturing processes.

“Conares has also aligned its green steel manufacturing with robust trade and logistics capabilities at Jebel Ali Port and Jafza, strategically partnering with DP World. This enables the company to seamlessly export 350,000 metric tonnes of sustainable steel products from Dubai to 26 countries across six continents. As a result, Conares integrates sustainability into every aspect of its operations, from manufacturing practices to international trade, reinforcing its commitment to a greener, more sustainable future,” he elaborated.

Conares is championing green steel and sustainable manufacturing by playing a crucial role in shaping the narrative of UAE-India relations. The synergies created by the company’s commitment to eco-friendly practices not only contribute to global environmental goals but also position the company as a key player in the transformative journey toward sustainable, green energy practices in the steel industry.

As the UAE and India deepen their collaboration, Conares stands as a shining example of how economic growth and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand, paving the way for a brighter and more sustainable future.

