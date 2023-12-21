UAE

14TH ITALIAN CUISINE WORLD SUMMIT CELEBRATES ITS CULINARY EXCELLENCE IN DUBAI

The summit is the longest-running event dedicated to showcasing and celebrating Italian culinary traditions, restaurants, and the finest in ‘Made-in-Italy’ food on the global stage

Published: Thu 21 Dec 2023, 11:36 AM

The 14th Italian Cuisine World Summit, a pivotal event dedicated to promoting Italian culinary prowess, restaurants, and the essence of Made in Italy gastronomy, took place on November 7. Spearheaded by renowned Michelin-starred chefs from Italy, the event holds particular significance in a city where Italian cuisine has long been a source of pride and satisfaction.

Organised under the seasoned leadership of Rosario Scarpato, in collaboration with the Italian Chamber of Commerce in UAE, the Summit served as a crucial platform for industry players, fostering both commercial and cultural exchanges. Emphasising B2B activities and the promotion of Italian excellence, the 2023 edition centered its focus on the diverse regional cuisines of Italy, epitomising ‘The true soul of Italian cuisine’. During the event the IICUAE awarded Maire Tecnimont SPA as the company that brought prestige to Italy in the UAE in 2023

The grand inauguration took place with a gala dinner at Palazzo Versace Dubai on November 7, graced by the esteemed presence of Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, The Consulate General of Italy in Dubai, major Italian companies, and the participation of accomplished chefs. Undoubtedly, the summit continues its legacy as the longest-running event dedicated to showcasing and celebrating Italian culinary traditions, restaurants, and the finest in Made-in-Italy food on the global stage.


