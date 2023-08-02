Zazai fires Durban Qalandars to inaugural Zim Afro T10 title

Joburg Buffaloes beaten by eight wickets in the final of Zimbabwe's newest cricket tournament

Hazratullah Zaza celebrates with teammates after winning the inaugural edition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 tournament in Zimbabwe. - Supplied Photo

By Team KT Published: Wed 2 Aug 2023, 3:28 PM

Afghanistan batter Hazratullah Zazai smashed a unbeaten 43 from 22 deliveries to help Durban Qalandars clinch the inaugural edition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 tournament in Zimbabwe.

Zazai, who holds the record for the highest individual score by an Afghan cricket in T20, entertained a packed house at the Harare Sports Club as Qalandards defeated the Joburg Buffaloes by eight wickets, with four balls to spare. in the Final, in front of a packed house at the Harare Sports Club.

The Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 is a history making tournament and the first of its kind in Zimbabwe. Founded by Shaji Ul Mulk, the chairman of the Abu Dhabi T10 league. The tournament was contested by five teams - Bulawayo Braves, Cape Town Samp Army, Durban Qalandars, Harare, Hurricanes and Joburg Buffaloes

Put in to bat first, the Joburg Buffaloes came out of the gates very quickly, with the duo of Mohammad Hafeez and Tom Banton looking to score fast, and entertain the packed house. The openers were hitting it cleanly against the new ball, and raced away to a 50-run partnership, getting to the mark in just over three overs.

But before the fourth over was completed Hafeez was cleaned up by George Linde for 32, and shortly after Will Smeed (5) was headed back to the hut.

After a few lusty hits Banton lost his wicket for 36, with the score at 77/3 in the 7th over.

Durban Qalandars celebrate after winning the inaugural edition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 tournament in Zimbabwe. - Supplied Photo

Yusuf Pathan and Ravi Bopara joined forces in the middle, and although the Indian batter started off well, finding boundaries with ease, Pathan was dismissed for 25 off 14 balls by young Tayyab Abbas, with the score on 102/4 in the 9th over.

Bopara (22 not out) took charge in the final over and finished the innings off with a massive six, to make it a 17-run over, propelling the score up to 127/4.

The Qalandars started strongly with the New Zealand batter Tim Seifert firing away from the get go.

Zeifert, who was signed by Kolkata Knight Riders for the 2020 IPL, scored 30 from 13 deliveries, before he was caught in the deep.

Hazratullah Zazai was then joined by Andre Fletcher with the score on 34/1 after three overs.

He quickly took charge of the proceedings along with Fletcher, and they put on a brisk 43-run stand.

Both were scoring freely, even as the bowlers tried their best to keep the pressure on the batters. However, Usman Shinwari struck again, removing Fletcher for 29 from 11 balls in the 7th over.

Zazai was joined by Pakistan’s Asif Ali, and both batters wasted no time in going through the gears, much to the delight of the Durban Qalandars fans present.

After Ali (21 out out) was dropped off the first ball in the final over, Zaza went on to finish off the chase with a cleanly struck boundary.

Brief Scores

Joburg Buffaloes – 127/4 – (Tom Banton 36, Mohammad Hafeez – 32) lost by 8 wickets to Durban Qalandars – 129/2 (Hazratullah Zazai – 43 not out, Tim Seifert – 30; Usman Shinwari – 2/15)