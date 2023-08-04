Zak Crawley eager to test India with Bazball approach next year

West Indies 'feeling good' after stunning four-run victory over India in first T20 International
Despite a debut cameo by Tilak Varma the visitors were unable to close out the game in a last-over thriller
The swashbuckling opener Zak Crawley said England's upcoming tour to India in January -March 2024 presents them with an 'amazing opportunity' to showcase 'Bazball' but adapting to conditions will be the key.
India will host England in a five-match Test series next year, and talks are already on about whether the latter would be able to follow their aggressive brand of cricket on Indian pitches.
The series, for the Anthony de Mello Trophy, gets underway in Hyderabad with the first Test scheduled from January 25-29, the second Test is at Visakhapatnam (February 2-6), the third at Rajkot (February 15-19), the fourth at Ranchi (February 23-27) and the fifth and final Test at Dharamsala (March 7-11).
"I don't really know much about their grounds," Crawley was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo after the conclusion of the Ashes series against Australia.
"Sometimes in India it seams and swings a bit — and they've got unbelievable seamers — so hopefully there are a couple of pitches there that are like that as well, that will suit us a bit more,” he said.
With the World Cup 2023 being the biggest cricket draw in the second half of this year, England’s Test cricketers will get an extended break before their next assignment in India.
I"I can't remember having six months off (between Tests) before," Crawley said.
Crawley made 480 runs with a hundred and two fifties at an average of 53.33 in the Ashes and his strike-rate was a stunning 88.72.
In fact, he was the highest run-getter for England in the series, and second highest overall behind Australia's Usman Khawaja.
Now, he wants to take Bazball to India.
"I'll tick off a bit of T20 and hopefully a bit of white-ball stuff somewhere, but then (getting) back into it in India will be an amazing opportunity for our team to see how we go in those conditions,” he said.
"But if it's spinning...I feel like we play spin really well as well. We'll just have to adapt, see what we get. But they are pretty unknown grounds — I don't know if they're going to be raggers like Ahmedabad and Chennai, where we were last time," he added.
ALSO READ
England, who is having a successful run with the Bazball approach, last won a Test series in India in 2011-12 and since then have only one win to show from subsequent tours in 2016-17 and 2020-21.
In February 2021, Joe Root-powered England handed India a 227-run defeat in Chennai on a pitch that did not suit the home team bowlers, but the hosts then came firing back in the remaining three Tests to take the series 3-1.
Despite a debut cameo by Tilak Varma the visitors were unable to close out the game in a last-over thriller
Ghala Al Hammadi secured the first gold for the hosts on the second day of the event in Abu Dhabi
The 72nd-ranked team went from a 6-0 thrashing by Germany to taking the former champions' expected spot in the round of 16
Four-times champions will hope to shake off a frustrating group stage before they face formidable rivals Sweden
The Ministry of Youth and Sports says the 20-year-old runner is not a sportsperson amid reports that she is a relative of the now-suspended Athletics Federation chairperson
Former England skipper expects pace bowler to face up to newer challenges and hit the nets soon
Australia lost more than a third of the 28 points they originally won for being 10 overs short in the fourth Test at Old Trafford
The former Pakistan cricket captain has removed the mention of “husband" from his bio