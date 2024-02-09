Yas Racing Series returns for a blockbuster weekend in Abu Dhabi

Yas Racing Series, Round 4, Formula Regional Middle East. - Supplied photo

Published: Fri 9 Feb 2024, 3:26 PM

The final round of the thrilling Yas Racing Series is set to bring racing fever back to Abu Dhabi this weekend, with the return of four illustrious racing championships including the final round of the 2024 Asian Le Mans series to determine the next competitors in the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans later this year.

In an adrenaline-packed weekend, motorsport fans can enjoy the action with free entry to Yas Marina Circuit from 10th to 11th February, as the future world champions and next generation of racing stars in the Middle East take to the 5.28km track in Abu Dhabi.

The final races of this year’s Asian Le Mans series will feature an impressive line-up with over 40 cars set to battle for pole position on the grid in Abu Dhabi, with the winning teams securing their place at the illustrious 24 Hours of Le Mans, set to take place in Le Mans, France in June for its 92nd edition.

Yas Marina Circuit will host Yas Racing Series Round 1- Clio Cup Middle East Race 2. - Supplied photo

With a schedule full of racing action, fans can also witness the next generation of motorsport’s upcoming stars with the latest round of this year’s Formula Regional Middle East Championship, as R-ace GP’s 17-year-old sensation Tuukka Taponen aims to extend his lead in the championship standings in Abu Dhabi.

In the Formula 4 UAE Championship, Yas Heat Racing returns home for the penultimate round of the season aiming to take the top spot in the standings. Yas Heat’s Keanu Al Azhari sits just 2 points behind current championship leader Freddie Slater of Prema Racing, as the duo will battle for the lead going into the final round in Dubai next weekend.

Yas Heat Rookie Zack Scoular also aims to continue his impressive debut campaign following a career-best P2 finish in Dubai in the third round.

Motorsport fans can enjoy a range of racing categories with the return of the Clio Cup at the Yas Island track, as the Yas Racing Series concludes in Abu Dhabi for 2024 in style.

Action will feature YAS HEAT RACING TEAM,Formula 4 Championship Round 2, Race 2. - Supplied photo

For those seeking an up-close encounter of the on-track action, complimentary tickets not only secure grandstand seating but also grant access to an array of exclusive activities and enjoy a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the racing world.

The free entry to the iconic Yas Marina Circuit also allows spectators to immerse themselves in sim racing challenges in the interactive YAS Motor Majlis, featuring alongside some of the UAE’s top F&B hotspots in an engaging event village.

To secure your complimentary tickets register at: https://www.yasmarinacircuit.com/en/motorsports/yas-motorsports-registration