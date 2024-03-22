World’s best show horses to wow fans at Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship

Published: Fri 22 Mar 2024, 9:53 PM Last updated: Fri 22 Mar 2024, 9:57 PM

The 21st edition of the Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship which was created by the late Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, former Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance got off to a poignant start on Friday.

The competition is regarded as one of the world’s most prestigious horse competitions, making it a must-attend event for the biggest and most well-respected owners of Arabian horses and elite stables, with a total prize purse of $4 million in 2024 across 14 categories to qualify for the final round for six championships.

A total of 102 horse studs are participating in this year's edition, from 15 countries around the world.

Qusai Obaidalla, DIAHC Director & Board Member, said: "Year after year, the Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship reinforces its position as the foremost equestrian event globally, attracting the most prestigious Arabian horses from leading studs and breeders worldwide.

"We are delighted to announce the participation of 205 Arabian horses in this year's championship, further solidifying Dubai's status as a premier destination for aficionados and breeders of purebred Arabian horses."

Taking place at Zabeel Halls 4, 5 and 6 at Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Center from 22 to 24 March, and set against the backdrop of the holy month of Ramadan, general admission entrance is free.

Visitors can enjoy a host of free family-friendly activities and experiences, as well as an array of entertainment, making it a must-visit event for equestrian enthusiasts and families alike.

The Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship attracts an elite group of the world’s most prestigious Purebred Arabian show horses, world renowned stables and respected horse owners.

The competition aims to showcase the beauty of Arabian horses – one of the oldest and most distinguished global horse breeds as a result of centuries of passionate breeding and expert equestrian stewardship.

The show provides people of all ages with the opportunity to view and admire the world’s most beautiful and authentic Arabian horses.

Adding to the allure of the event is the Heritage Village, which opens from 8:30PM to 01:00AM on Friday and Saturday, and till midnight on Sunday, which will offer a range of traditional Arabic activities and entertainment.

From enchanting music performances to hands-on experiences, there's something for everyone. Immerse yourself in the ambience of Ramadan and savour the delectable Emirati and Arab cuisine served at the food stations, promising a culinary journey like no other.

In conjunction with the championship, a dedicated equestrian sports exhibition will also take place, hosting over leading exhibitors from around the world.

This bustling marketplace serves as a prime opportunity for suppliers of equestrian products and services to connect with horse enthusiasts and owners. It's a hub of innovation and expertise, where the latest advancements in the equestrian world are showcased and discussed.