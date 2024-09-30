World Padel League set for second season in Mumbai

The first season of the league was held in Dubai. — Supplied photo

Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 11:11 PM

Following the tremendous success of its inaugural season at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, the World Padel League, in collaboration with Wizcraft Entertainment, is thrilled to announce its second season, set to take place in Mumbai, India.

With Padel as the world’s fastest-growing sport, the World Padel League is being supported by the Indian Padel Federation and the second season will feature top male and female Padel players from across the world, competing in franchise teams.

There will also be a live music concert alongside the thrilling Padel action, scheduled to be held at the NESCO Center, Mumbai from February 6 to 9, 2025.

A perfect combination of high-octane Padel action and world-class entertainment, the World Padel League is a product of the creators of the World Tennis League. "We are thrilled to bring the World Padel League to Mumbai for its second season. After the resounding success in Dubai, we are confident that this one-of-a-kind sporting and music event will be a huge hit in India as well. Padel in India is on the rise, and we are proud to bring the 'Greatest Show on Court' to India," expressed Navdeep Arneja, COO, World Padel League. Sneha Abraham Sehgal, President, Indian Padel Federation said: "Padel has been rapidly rising in India, and more people are increasingly interested in taking up the sport. With the World Padel League coming to India, it shows Padel's growing popularity in the country. This event will not only showcase top talent from around the globe but also inspire more Indian fans to engage with the sport. We are really excited about the World Padel League's debut in India, and I'm confident it will leave a lasting impact on Padel in India."

Andre Timmins, Co-Founder Wizcraft Group said, "We are honoured to be a part of the