World League of Fighters signs historic global partnership with World Boxing Council Muay Thai

Published: Thu 14 Dec 2023, 12:51 AM

The action-packed sport of MuayThai is set for a major revamp with the launch of the World League of Fighters (WLF), a unique event that aims to position the ancient combat sport on the global stage.

The WLF partners with the prestigious World Boxing Council Muay Thai to bring together an all-new competition, with the potential to branch out to other forms of combat sports.

For the first time in the Combat Sports World, a franchise-based league-style tournament will take place featuring 20 of the world's best male and female Muay Thai fighters will take place in the UAE next year.

The renowned international fighters will be divided into four franchises that will compete against each other in a round-robin format, to claim the Coveted WLF * WBC Title Belt.

Speaking about the league, Rajesh Banga and Sunil Matthew, co-founders of the WLF said: “We have the vision to amplify the popularity of martial arts and boxing on the world stage and to reinforce our love for combat sports internationally by inspiring fans and aspiring talent from across the globe.

“World League of Fighters is a perfect platform to do so and with a historic partnership with the World Boxing Council MuayThai, we will bring together the greatest show in the ring in history. Showdowns don’t get this epic.”

To add to the buzz around combat sports, WLF will also blend sports with entertainment as some of the world-renowned international artists will perform at concerts inside the arena each night after the intense action.

The mission is to attract fans from all over the world to boost international tourism.

WBC MuayThai Secretary-General Kevin Noone stated: "The collaboration between WBC MuayThai and the World League of Fighters (WLF) marks a positive stride for the MuayThai industry and the world of combat sports.

“We believe that the WLF team will provide an invaluable platform and pathway to success for emerging and established MuayThai talents."

World Boxing Council has been one of the key forces driving the world of combat sports across the world for over a century. The historic partnership between WLF and the WBC MuayThai promises a revolution in the world of combat sports.

Thanapol Bhakdibhumi, WBC MuayThai President, added: "We have a plethora of the world's best Muay Thai fighters with us and new talent is constantly emerging each year.

“A league-styled competition of this scale and magnitude is exactly what is needed to give the combat sport a shot in the arm and turn the spectacle and excitement around it up several notches.

“With live music concerts, this will be an unprecedented event and will be a show of guts and glory. Whoever will dare to enter the battlefield, will win.”

Rahul Saxena, Chief Executive Officer & President of WLF said: “Through the synergy of tradition and modernity, our initiative with the WBC MuayThai establishes a foundation for an exciting and progressive era in the world of martial arts and sports entertainment.

“In partnership with the esteemed World Boxing Council MuayThai, we have introduced an innovative league concept that goes beyond the conventional, offering fans an unparalleled and exhilarating experience.

“Our vision is not just about redefining Muay Thai but creating a dynamic platform that sets the stage for the future of combat sports."