World Cup Chess: First game between Praggnanandhaa and Carlsen ends in draw

City, who have 28 points after 12 games, have built a fortress at Etihad Stadium, winning 23 successive games there across all competitions
Indian GM R Praggnanandhaa held his own against World No.1 Magnus Carlsen to secure a draw in the first classical game of the final of the FIDE World Cup chess tournament in Baku on Tuesday.
The 18-year old Indian GM was impressive against a fancied and higher rated opponent and forced a stalemate in 35 moves while playing white pieces.
This means Carlsen will have the advantage of playing white in the second game of the two-match classical series on Wednesday.
Praggnanandhaa had stormed into the final by shocking world No.3 Fabiano Caruana 3.5-2.5.
The Indian teenager became only the second player from the country to reach the final of the World Cup after the legendary Viswanathan Anand and has already qualified for the Candidates tournament in 2024.
"I didn't expect to play Magnus in this tournament at all because the only way I could play him was in the final, and I didn't expect to be in the final. I will just try to give my best and see how it goes," he said after booking a spot in the summit clash.
"It feels really good to qualify for the Candidates; I really wanted to fix this spot."
With the two 25'+10" games ending at 1-all, Praggnanandhaa prevailed in the first 10'+10" game against Caruana to get within a draw of setting up a final clash with Carlsen.
"Pragg goes through to the final! He beats Fabiano Caruana in the tiebreak and will face Magnus Carlsen now. What a performance!," chess legend Anand posted on social networking site 'X', formerly known as Twitter.
