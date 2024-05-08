With an eye on the Olympics, Murray braces for Geneva Open comeback

The Challenge Tour returns to Europe and Seville, following the recent two-week mini-swing in the UAE
Briton Andy Murray will make his comeback from injury at this month's Geneva Open after the former world number one was handed a wildcard by the organisers of the French Open tune-up event on Wednesday.
Murray, who turns 37 later this month, rolled his ankle in the final set of his defeat by Czech Tomas Machac in the Miami Open in March and withdrew from the Monte Carlo Masters and Munich Open last month.
The Scot opted not to undergo surgery and will now return in the May 18-25 tournament in Switzerland.
The three-times Grand Slam winner, who had hip resurfacing surgery in 2019, previously said he did not plan to "play much past this summer" but hoped to compete at another Olympics.
Murray had also said he hoped to play at the French Open, which starts at Roland Garros on May 26. He has not played in the tournament since 2020.
Wimbledon, where Murray has twice been champion, begins on July 1 and the Paris Games start later that month.
ALSO READ
The Challenge Tour returns to Europe and Seville, following the recent two-week mini-swing in the UAE
A strong UAE and Middle East participation is expected at the event which celebrates and rewards excellence in golf
Bryson DeChambeau ‘s Crushers GC lead team competition with seven more tournaments still to come
Organised crime, activists and states will be the main threats during the July 26-Aug. 11 Olympics and the Aug. 28-Sept. 8 Paralympics
The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine said he had joined the armed forces in the early days of the war
On Sunday, the final day of the adult competition, the UAE national team delivered a stellar performance, adding seven more medals to their tally
Tickets for the event, to be held in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), go on sale on Tuesday
It was a long overdue triumph for Norris, who held the record for most podiums without a win (15)