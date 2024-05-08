E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

With an eye on the Olympics, Murray braces for Geneva Open comeback

The Scot opted not to undergo surgery after suffering an injury and will now play the May 18-25 tournament in Switzerland

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Andy Murray also said that he hoped to play at the French Open. - AP File
Andy Murray also said that he hoped to play at the French Open. - AP File

Published: Wed 8 May 2024, 1:20 PM

Briton Andy Murray will make his comeback from injury at this month's Geneva Open after the former world number one was handed a wildcard by the organisers of the French Open tune-up event on Wednesday.

Murray, who turns 37 later this month, rolled his ankle in the final set of his defeat by Czech Tomas Machac in the Miami Open in March and withdrew from the Monte Carlo Masters and Munich Open last month.


The Scot opted not to undergo surgery and will now return in the May 18-25 tournament in Switzerland.

The three-times Grand Slam winner, who had hip resurfacing surgery in 2019, previously said he did not plan to "play much past this summer" but hoped to compete at another Olympics.


Murray had also said he hoped to play at the French Open, which starts at Roland Garros on May 26. He has not played in the tournament since 2020.

Wimbledon, where Murray has twice been champion, begins on July 1 and the Paris Games start later that month.

ALSO READ


More news from Sports