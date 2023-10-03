Where are you heading: What’s happening in UAE Golf this week

Dubai Hills Golf Club, host venue for this week's UAE International Pairs on the 2023 - 2024 Race to Obidos. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 3 Oct 2023, 12:19 PM

By Nick Tarratt, KT Guest Golf Writer

On the local club front the golf season is very much alive and kicking with the cooler weather, arguably, nearly upon us.

Included in the golf events this week, are the return of The Senior Champions Tour, which has its season opener at The Els Club, Dubai on Wednesday, October 4. This Tour is for both men and ladies 50 years and over who have an official golf handicap.

Dubai Hills Golf Club hosts the fifth qualifying round of the UAE International Pairs Race to Obidos to be held on Saturday, October 7. This event is open to members of Dubai Hills Golf Club as well as non-members. For further information visit www.uaeinternationalpairsgolf.com

UAE Golf Clubs and UAE based Golf Societies are invited to share their golfing calendars with Khaleej Times for future publication in this weekly column.

Please send event details to: Nicktarratt59@gmail.com

This Week’s UAE Golfing Calendar

TEC: The Senior Champions Tour.

EGC: Saturday 7th October – Mike Gerbich Cup, Majlis Course.

DHGC: Saturday 7th October - UAE International Pairs Qualifying Round.

EGC: Sunday 8th October – OMA Emirates ‘Medalford’ Championship, Majlis Course.

EGC: Tuesday 10th October – Ladies Monthly Medal, Majlis Course.

Glossary

DHGC, Dubai Hills Golf Club.

EGC, Emirates Golf Club.

TEC, The Els Club.