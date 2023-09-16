Whayman and Bainbridge taste success at JGE's popular Curry Club scramble

From L to R: Adam Stastny (Assistant Golf Services Manager), David Bainbridge, Evelyn Downham (Lady Captain) and Alex Whayman at Jumeirah Golf Estates, .- Supplied Photo

Published: Sat 16 Sep 2023, 9:46 AM

Alex Whayman and David Bainbridge teamed up to win a fiercely contested Thursday Curry Club event at Jumeirah Golf Estates, the Greg Norman-designed golf course.

A combination of members and guests spent their afternoon battling it out in a short but well-contested pairs nine-hole scramble competition.

As always there were some very impressive scores posted by all the golfers, showcasing the talent of the JGE members.

Whayman and Bainbridge scored a net 30 (-6) with a brilliant five-under gross highlighted by three birdies in a row through holes one to three.

In second place, narrowly missing out on first place on a countback, was the combination of the JGE Membership Services Executive Kian Higgins and member Paul McGee. The pair posted a score of six under, net 30 (-6). The highlight of their round came when they went four under through holes one to three consisting of two birdies and an eagle.

Finishing third was the member–member partnership of Neil Gallagher and Jason Walters. They scored a close five under 31 with the high point of their round being a gross birdie, net eagle on the hardest hole on the course, number nine.

All praise is due to JGE Lady Captain Evelyn Downham and her partner Carl Downham who narrowly missed out on the prizes due to a countback. However, their round consisted of an impressive 5 gross birdies.

While narrowly failing to secure a podium position, Carl Downham pulled off the impressive feat of winning both on-course prizes.

The competitions this week were Longest Drive on Hole 9 and Nearest the Pin on Hole 6.

ALSO READ

At the prize-giving presentation, Adam Stastny, Assistant Golf Services Manager at Jumeirah Golf Estates, thanked everyone for participating in the popular event.“Congratulations to all our prize winners. I would like to thank all for your continued support of the Thursday Curry Club and to Kasturi Restaurant for providing a great dinner,” he said.

“We are looking forward to our forthcoming JGE calendar events - the Jumeirah Pairs by Lounge Spa on Saturday and the Lincoln Pro-Am on Sunday afternoon.”