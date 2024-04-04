Welsh International Joe Jones scores dominant victory at Robert Rock Abu Dhabi Championship

Overall champion Joe Jones (centre) with Divisional winners Lavanya Gupta (l) and Alexander Rushika (r) at the prize presentation of the Robert Rock Golf Championship at Abu Dhabi Golf Club. - Supplied photo

Joe Jones made it seem so easy as he scored a dominant wire-to-wire victory in the 2024 Robert Rock Abu Dhabi Championship over the National Course at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

The 19-year-old Welsh international, shot a final round of 70 to follow up his opening rounds of 68 and 67 for a 54-hole total of 11 under par, 205, to comfortably take the overall title and Boys Under 21 Division.

Jones had nines of 38 and 32, with a strong back nine of an eagle on hole 10 and birdies on 11 and 14. The rest were pars.

Jones commented: “I have been pleased with my golf over the last few days. I put really well and I like these greens – I have always putted well here and they suit my stroke for whatever reason.

“It has been great preparation for my amateur season in the UK, where I now return to. I will kick off my year at the Hampshire Salver and the Lytham Trophy.

“That was the reason I came out here and it has served its purpose. I am pleased with both my game and the win,” he added.

The Boy’s Under 14 Division was dominated by 13-year-old Alexander Rushika (JGE) with rounds of 72, 72 and 73, playing off one handicap for a gross one over par total of 217.

In the Girl’s Division, 16-year-old Lavanya Gupta from DLF G&CC in India shot rounds of 69, 71 and 73 to claim a comfortable victory with a total of 213.

The two handicapper played last week at Al Ain in the Faldo Junior Tour Middle East Championship where she finished fifth and will now turn her attention to next week to the JAGA International Series in Al Ain as part of her three tournament visit to the UAE.

Organiser Robert Rock said: “Congratulations to all the players for playing this week. Abu Dhabi Golf Club is a big golf course and it was not that easy in the heat, especially today.

“We thank you for all the support of both the players and parents and wish you all a successful 2024 golfing year.”

Results

Boys Under 21

Jones (Wales) 68. 67. 70. 205.

Ahmed (Montgomerie Golf Club) 75. 71. 70. 216.

Morton (Trump International) 72. 75. 74. 221.

Boys Under 14

Rushika (Jumeirah Golf Estates) 72. 72. 73. 217.

Ganguly (Saadiyat Beach GC) 80. 77. 74. 231.

Girls Under 18

Gupta (DLF G&CC, India) 69. 71. 73. 213.

C. Alan (EGF) 72. 70. 77. 219.

