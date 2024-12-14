Watch: UAE resident runs Adnoc marathon in full business suit to to promote work-life balance

Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon 2024 kicked off at dawn with participation from over 31,800 athletes 3,000 of which ran a full 42.1km distance.

Men, women and children flocked to Abu Dhabi Corniche on Saturday at 5am to observe this year’s edition.

Out of the 31,800 athletes in running gear, one man strode off the start line in a business suit. Sedique Ahamed vowed to finish the entire 42.1km distance in corporate attire to encourage employees to remain fit, despite their busy schedules.

“Many people say they don’t have time to exercise, but I want to show that it’s all about setting priorities. If I can run 42.1km in a suit, anyone can spare time for their health,” said the 34-year-old Indian expat.

“If someone sees me running like this and feels motivated to start their own fitness journey, then I’ve succeeded in delivering my message; my aim is to demonstrate that balancing work and fitness is possible” he added.

Ahamed, a full-time employee with Adnoc Group, started running in 2018 during a solo backpacking trip to Europe.

“I was travelling on a low budget, so I walked everywhere, covering 20–25km a day. That experience inspired me to explore walking and running to stay active. Once I got back, I started running regularly, and it quickly became a passion.”

To date, Ahamed has completed more than 25 full marathons and over 100 half marathons, and served as the flag bearer for the UAE at the New York World Major Marathon.

“My first official marathon was in 2019, and it was an incredible experience. I discovered the true challenge and joy of running 42.2km, and it left me hooked; running has truly transformed my life,” he said before hitting the track in his business suit.

Previous feat

This is not the first time that Ahamed has attempted to pull off running the 42.1km full marathon distance wearing challenging gear; in 2022, he ran the Abu Dhabi marathon in a full coverall and helmet to promote workplace safety.

“The response was amazing; that experience showed me the power of using marathons to deliver important messages. It’s a simple but impactful way to inspire change,” he said.

Ahamed’s feat was recognised by the Indian Book of Records, for influencing a broad audience to prioritize safety, no matter how tough the conditions.

“It showed that even under physical and environmental pressures, commitment to safety must never waver,” he explained.

“It made people think about the role of HSE (health, safety and environment) in their own work environments and encouraged discussions about safety culture in industries worldwide,” he said.

Another significant achievement, he said, was completing a 50km non-stop run on the UAE’s 50th National Day, demonstrating his ‘deep admiration and love for the UAE’. His challenges may differ in their look, but through every step of his journey, he says his goal remains the same; “to inspire others to prioritize their health and well-being, proving that with determination, nothing is impossible.” “Through my unique runs, like wearing a business suit or PPE coverall, I aim to grab attention and spark conversations,” he concluded. Marathon winners Ethiopia's Chala Regasa was crowned winner of Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon, crossing the finish line at 2:06:34, beating over 3,000 marathoners to the finish line. In the women category, Kenya's Catherine Reline topped female runners with a time of 2:20:34, for her first marathon ever. ALSO READ: UAE: Meet elite runners hitting marathon track in Abu Dhabi to battle for $300,000 prize money UAE: Meet the woman whose horseback salute to Sheikh Mohamed went viral