Watch: Ronaldo, Manny Pacquiao share lighthearted moment in Saudi Arabia; video goes viral

Fans of both sporting greats flood the comments of the video, pointing out the stars' camaraderie and humble natures

by Web Desk Published: Mon 30 Oct 2023, 8:20 AM

What happens when one sporting legend meets another? The fans go wild, of course!

A video of Cristiano Ronaldo, star Portuguese footballer and captain of Saudi club Al Nassr, meeting Manny Pacquiao, former Filipino boxer, widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time in his field, has gone viral.

The heartwarming moment occurred at the 'Battle of the Baddest', a clash that kicked off the fourth edition of the Riyadh Season, and saw British boxer Tyson Fury go up against former world champion in mixed martial arts, Francis Ngannou.

Beaming, Ronaldo calls out 'Hey Pacquiao!' before greeting the boxer and posing for photos. The two have an inaudible conversation, and Pacquiao appears to make a joke, prompting a hearty laugh from Ronaldo.

Fans of both stars flooded the comments of the video, which was shared on Manny Pacquiao's and the TNT Sports Boxing's Instagram accounts.

"Look at how Ronaldo is giving him respect and shows that he is a fan, all that while being probably the most known and famous athlete/person in today's world," said one Instagram comment.

Other users point out how people usually approach Ronaldo first, but here it was the other way around, showing how much respect the footballer has for Pacquiao.

Watch the video here:

Manny Pacquiao also shared more photos of the meeting on his social media.

