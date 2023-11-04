Warham, Kim and Shana’ah qualify to play in Rolex Pro-Am at DP World Tour Championship

Left to right: Tom Phillips, Head of Middle East, DP World Tour with the Luckiest Ball on Earth winners,who will play in the ROLEX Pro-Am of the DP World Tour Championship: David Warham, Hashem Shana'ah and Misun Kim.- Supplied photo

Published: Sat 4 Nov 2023, 8:49 PM

David Warham (Jumeirah Golf Estates), Misun Kim (Abu Dhabi City Golf Club) and Hashem Shana’ah (Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club), won their respective divisions in the recent 18-hole Luckiest Ball on Earth competition at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

A field of 58 players teed off over the Fire course in a shotgun start format in this DP World Tour Championship initiative targeted to engage with all the golf clubs and their members and golfers in this local UAE activation program.

Players from18 golf clubs in the UAE participated in the Luckiest Ball on Earth initiative, with qualifying rounds taking place from early September onwards.

The event is sanctioned by the Emirates Golf Federation.

Warner, playing over his home course off an 8 handicap, teed off on hole 15. Starting off with a no-pointer, this did not auger well for the day.

On holes 1 – 9, Warner scored three pointers on 3, 5, 6, 7 and 9 that saw him secure 19 points.

On the balance of the back nine he managed further three pointers on 10, 11 and 12 and two pointers on his final two holes to win by just one point.

The Ladies’ Division was won with 39 points by Kim (15) with the equivalent of an 84 – net 69.

The Junior Division saw the best score of the day, 41 points by Shana’ah (20), who won on a countback.

The winners of the respective divisions, Warner, Kim and Shana’ah, qualify to play in the Rolex Pro-Am ‘Luckiest Ball on Earth’ Team to be played on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

They will be joined by a DP World Tour professional in the top 50 of the Race to Dubai, in this curtain raiser to the $10 million DP World Tour Championship – the final tournament of the DP World Tour season to be held on Earth course at Jumeirah Golf Estates, from November 16-19, 2023.

The prizes were presented by Tom Phillips, Head of the DP World Tour – Middle East.

Results (Stableford)

Men’s Division

D. Warham (JGE) 37.

B. Dwyer (SBGC) 36.

A. Leshchenko (DCGYC) 36.

Ladies’ Division

M. Kim (ADCGC) 39.

N. Webber (YLAD) 38.

J. Dubuisson (TLGC) 37.

Junior Division

H. Shamma (SGSC) 41.

F. Alblooshi (SGSC) 41.

I. Kim (JGE) 40.