Vorster matches wife's feat with a hard-fought victory at JGE's OMA Emirates Medalford

Gerhard Vorster (C), winner of the January 2025 OMA Emirates Medalford title in Association with Unique Holding with Jumeirah Golf Estates' 2025 Men's Captain Rishad Moloobhoy (L) and Michelle Walsh-Hall the Lady Captain.

Gerhard Vorster etched his name into the history books at Jumeirah Golf Estates by clinching the January 2025 OMA Emirates Medalford title in Association with Unique Holding, equaling his wife’s remarkable achievement of winning two 2024 OMA Emirates Medalford Order of Merit titles.

The competition, hosted on the pristine Fire course, attracted 108 members and guests, setting the stage for a thrilling opener to the year’s Medalford series.

Vorster’s stellar performance saw him shoot a net 66, six under par, to claim the victory by a single stroke. His round was highlighted by an impressive stretch of five consecutive net birdies on the front nine, culminating in a gross score of 77, five over par.

The win not only marked a personal triumph for Vorster but also underscored the couple’s dominance in the Medalford series, making them a force to reckon with in the club's golfing community.

Fire Course earns high praise

“It’s been an amazing day here at Jumeirah Golf Estates,” Vorster remarked. “The Fire course was in immaculate condition, and I couldn’t miss a putt out there.

“I’m thrilled to add another trophy to the collection, especially alongside my wife’s two 2024 OMA Emirates Medalford Order of Merit titles.”

In the Gross Medal Division, Mark Schoombie showcased his exceptional form, securing victory with a remarkable four-under-par gross 68. His consistent play faltered only on the 10th and 15th holes, two of the Fire course’s challenging par fours. Schoombie’s skill shone brightest on the front nine, carding three birdies for an impressive opening three-under-par 33.

Close on his heels was Thomas Stephenson, who finished with a two-over-par gross 70. His rollercoaster round featured six birdies and four bogeys, reflecting the Fire course's challenging yet rewarding nature.

Exciting tie in Division A

In Division A, for golfers with a handicap index of 10.4 and below, the competition was intense. Even after a countback, Reece Malcolm and Mattias Rejman remained tied, posting impressive scores of five-under-par net 67.

The two shared the winner’s prize, earning applause for their outstanding performances. Stuart Murray finished just one stroke behind, securing third place with a four-under-par net 68.

In Division B, open to golfers with a handicap index of 10.5 and above, Scott Thomas claimed the top spot with a stellar three-under-par net 69. Mohammed Darwish followed closely in second with a two-under-par net 70, narrowly edging out Taimur Zafar, who secured third with an even-par net 72.

The Champion Lady of the Day was Soo Yeon Kim, who impressed with a solid one-under-par net 71. Her round was highlighted by a remarkable net eagle on the first hole, a par four.

In the Junior Division, Ryder Eatson emerged victorious with a six-over-par net 78. His round included three net birdies and an eagle two on the challenging 11th hole, demonstrating his potential and resilience.

Chris Wilmot triumphed in the Seniors Division, delivering a brilliant performance to finish four-under-par net 68.

