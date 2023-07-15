Vondrousova makes Wimbledon history as she becomes first unseeded women's champion in the Open era

The second seeded Serb, who has never lost at the All England Club, is now just one win away from making tennis history as the most successful men's player in terms of major trophies
Marketa Vondrousova became the lowest-ranked and first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon, defeating 2022 runner-up Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 to trigger early wedding anniversary celebrations for the Czech player.
With her husband Stepan Simek watching alongside her youngesr sister and coach Jan Mertl watching her play the game of her life, to deny three-time finalist and Arab ico, Jabeur.
Vondrousova is a 24-year-old left-hander from the Czech Republic who is ranked 42nd. She was the first unseeded woman to even reach the final at the All England Club in 60 years.
The last unseeded woman to reach the Wimbledon final was Billie Jean King in 1963—five years before the Open Era.
Vondrousova trailed in each set but collected the last four games of the first, then the last three games of the second.
She lost in the final of the 2019 French Open as a teenager.
"I don't really know what's happening right now, it's an amazing feeling," she said on Centre Court..
"Ons, congratulations, you are such an inspiration to all of us. I hope you will win one day, you are an amazing person. Congratulations to the team.
"After everything I have been through, I had a cast last time, it's amazing I can stand here and hold this. Tennis is crazy," she added.
On her husband being at Wimbledon Vondrousova said: "It's amazing, tomorrow is the first anniversary of our wedding. I
"t's amazing to have you guys being here with me. I have enjoyed the two weeks so much. It was exhausting but I am so grateful and proud of myself."
Jabeur dropped to 0-3 in major finals. The 28-year-old from Tunisia is the only Arab woman and only North African woman to make it that far in singles at any Grand Slam tournament.
Struggling to control her emotions Jabeur said: “It will be tough to speak because this is very tough. I am going to look ugly in the photos so that's not going to help.
"I think this is the most painful loss of my career.
"It's going to be a tough day for me today. (But) I'm not going to give up. I'm going to come back stronger and win a Grand Slam one day.
“It was an amazing tournament for me. I wished I continued to the end. I want to thank my team for always believing in me. We are going to make it one day, I promise you."
Vondrousova’s surge to the trophy was hard to envision two weeks ago.
She was 1-4 in previous appearances at Wimbledon before going 7-0 this fortnight. A year ago, Vondrousova was unable to even compete at Wimbledon, instead showing up with a cast on her surgically repaired left wrist to cheer on a friend.
Vondrousova was sidelined from April to October because of that injury and finished 2022 ranked just 99th.
High winds
Earlier, with the Centre Court roof shut because of high winds and the threat of rain showers, overwhelming crowd-favourite Jabeur initially looked comfortable as she won the opening two games of the showpiece.
But world number 42 Vondrousova, playing a canny game full of slow slices and clever angles, settled down and began to draw errors from her opponent.
Jabeur responded again to lead 4-2 but then seemed consumed by nerves as mistakes flowed from her racket and she dropped five successive games to lose the opening set
Vondrousova, sporting tattoos on her arms one of which says "No Rain No Flowers", led 1-0 and 40-0 in the second set and appeared to be marching to victory as Jabeur fell apart.
But suddenly the wily Tunisian loosened her shoulders and found her range to seize back control.
It looked as though Jabeur was getting on top as she won three games in a row, but Vondrousova never panicked.
Showing great court craft and subtle changes of pace she got back to 3-3 and as Jabeur's errors returned with a vengeance she broke serve at 4-4 to stand one game away from the title.
Reaching 40-0, she squandered her first match point with a double fault but put away a volley to claim the title at the second time of asking, appearing in disbelief.
