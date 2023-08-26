Vitidsarn ends Prannoy's dream run at BWF World Badminton Championships

Bellingham has the speed of a motorbike, says Ancelotti after Englishman sets scoring record for Real in win over Napoli
The dream was over for India’s rising star HS Prannoy when he was beaten in three sets by world N 3 Kunlavut Vitidsarn from Thailand in the semifinals of the BWF World Badminton Championships.
Despite looking sharp in the opening set, which he won 21-18 with a fair degree of comfort and confidence, Prannon’s game came unstuck in the following two which Vitidsarn won authoritatively 21-13, 21-14.
It was the second time that Prannoy played Vitidsarn having lost to him in the previous meeting at the 2022 All England Open Badminton Championships round of 32 by straight games 21-15, 24-22.
The Thai player, who grazed his knee and suffered a wound in the second set, will hope to go one better after being demolished by World No. 1 Viktor Axelsen in last year’s final.
Prannoy, who was born in Delhi and is of Malayali heritage, has nevertheless been assured of a historic bronze medal for India as the losing semifinalist.
The Indian shuttler defeated Axelsen 13-21, 21-15, 21- 16 on Friday in a quarterfinal match that lasted an hour and eight minutes.
Vitidsarn will next face the winner of the second semifinal of the day between Japanese fourth seed Kodai Naraoka and Denmark's twelfth seed Anders Antonsen.
