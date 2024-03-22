Virat Kohli joins elite club as he becomes first Indian to score 12,000 T20 runs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's batter Virat Kohli made history on Friday. - PTI

Published: Fri 22 Mar 2024, 11:06 PM

Batting talisman Virat Kohli on Friday became the first Indian to score 12,000 T20 runs.

Kohli achieved the feat during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 opening clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

With this achievement, Kohli also became the sixth player after T20 stalwarts Chris Gayle, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Alex Hales, and David Warner to reach the milestone.

Kohli reached to the milestone in the seventh over of the game, swiping a full ball from Ravindra Jadeja behind square on the leg side for a single.

The 12,000 runs include those he scored for RCB in the IPL and the now-defunct Champions League, for Delhi in domestic Twenty Over Cricket, and for India in T20 Internationals.

Rohit Sharma is the next Indian on the list, having scored 11156 runs in 426 matches, followed by Shikhar Dhawan, who has 9645 runs in 329 matches.