Virat Kohli joins elite club as he becomes first Indian to score 12,000 T20 runs

IPL 2024: RCB's Mo Bobat excited Kohli is bringing physical and mental freshness to the new season
The star batter has had good family time off and is fresh with energy says the team's director of cricket
Batting talisman Virat Kohli on Friday became the first Indian to score 12,000 T20 runs.
Kohli achieved the feat during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 opening clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.
With this achievement, Kohli also became the sixth player after T20 stalwarts Chris Gayle, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Alex Hales, and David Warner to reach the milestone.
Kohli reached to the milestone in the seventh over of the game, swiping a full ball from Ravindra Jadeja behind square on the leg side for a single.
The 12,000 runs include those he scored for RCB in the IPL and the now-defunct Champions League, for Delhi in domestic Twenty Over Cricket, and for India in T20 Internationals.
Rohit Sharma is the next Indian on the list, having scored 11156 runs in 426 matches, followed by Shikhar Dhawan, who has 9645 runs in 329 matches.
The star batter has had good family time off and is fresh with energy says the team's director of cricket
The exercise rider at Zabeel Stables remains high-spirited after the accident and will be rooting for the 'playful' horse on Dubai World Cup day
Rivals have separate agendas as they usher in another season at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday
Abdulla Al Mansoori’s iron grey filly takes on the boys in the Al Quoz Sprint on Dubai World Cup night
Pandya has replaced Rohit Sharma, who led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles
Dr. Rajesh and legendary American racehorse trainer Bob Baffert have become life-long friends
The World Cup will be played in West Indies and the United States between June 1-29
The long-time Dubai resident says a family-friendly environment helps make the iconic golf club so special