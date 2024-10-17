Victor Larsson and Ananyaa Sood triumph in inaugural Tommy Fleetwood International Pathway Series, powered by DP World

Victor Larsson (The Els Club) with Tommy Fleetwood and officials at the prize presentation of the Tommy Fleetwood International Pathway Series held at Jumeirah Golf Estates. - Supplied photo

Victor Larsson and Anayaa Sood, both representing The Els Club, Dubai, showcased their skills to emerge victorious in their respective divisions at the thrilling Tommy Fleetwood International Pathway Series, proudly presented by DP World and backed by the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA).

This prestigious tournament, which was held at the Jumeirah Golf Estates, not only attracted the best young golfers but also carried World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points, making it a critical stepping stone for aspiring athletes.

Moreover, it serves as the inaugural qualifier for the Emirates Golf Federation’s (EGF) Junior Order of Merit for the 2024-25 season, setting the stage for an exciting journey ahead for both the Boys’ and Girls’ divisions.

The series attracted a full field of 72 golfers, along with a waitlist, selected through a handicap ballot. It was open to both boys and girls aged 12 to 18, provided they had a valid handicap and was not limited to participants from the UAE.

Ananyaa Sood (The Els Club), winner of the Girl's Division with Tommy Fleetwood at the TF International Pathway Series Presented by DP World. - Supplied photo

Fifteen-year-old Larsson, who plays off a +2 handicap and studies at GEMS First Point, recorded rounds of 75, 67, and 68, finishing with a 54-hole total of 210, six under par, to secure victory by just one shot.

“This is my biggest career win so far to date,” said Larsson on completing his round.

“I was really nervous today but I played great after my disappointing first round. I knew where I was on the leaderboard all day. With three holes to play – I knew I was in the mix and I finished birdie – par – birdie over the tough finish.

“I am looking forward to playing in the next TFA International Pathway Series at Al Hamra next month,” Larsson added.

In the Girl’s Division Ananyaa Sood (The Els Club, UAE), aged 14 years, took the top prize with rounds of 73, 71 and 71, for a total of 215, one under par, to win by four shots.

The mantra of the AJGA support is to provide junior golfers, both boys and girls in the UAE, the region and wider afield, to advance from golf in the UAE and, as a vision, to have the opportunity to progress on a pathway to potentially go to University Scholarships in the US.

Tommy Fleetwood, DP World Global Ambassador and number 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), said: “I am excited to be part of this initiative – I am proud to be able to pass on my experience to all the youngsters through this tournament series in the UAE – I love being involved.

“When I was growing up as a young golfer in the North West of England, I played in so many junior events of various kinds – so I know how important these are for the development of junior golf in a club, city and nation.

“I enjoy being in a position to be able to give back to the game. I have seen the standard of Junior golf in the UAE has increased impressively over the last two years since we have been Dubai residents, both through my Tommy Fleetwood Academy (TFA) here at Jumeirah Golf Estates as well as seeing junior events in the UAE,” Fleetwood added.

The next Tommy Fleetwood International Pathway Series Presented by DP World will be held at Al Hamra Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah, November 22 nd – 24 th , 2024.

The final event of the three-part series will be held from January 10 to – 12th, 2025 at Yas Links Abu Dhabi.

Final Results

Boy’s Division

Larsson (The Els Club) 75. 67. 68. 210.