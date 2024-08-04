Vandersay heroics help Sri Lanka sink India in second ODI

Sri Lanka's Jeffrey Vandersay (left) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's India's captain Rohit Sharma. — AFP

Published: Sun 4 Aug 2024, 11:22 PM

Sri Lanka leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay ripped through India's batting line-up with a maiden one-day international six-wicket haul to guide his side to a 32-run win in the second game of the three-match series in Colombo on Sunday.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Sri Lanka struggled against seamer Mohammed Siraj, who dismissed opener Pathum Nissanka with the first ball of the match before Avishka Fernando and Kusal Mendis steadied the innings with a 74-run stand.

The home side lost wickets at regular intervals, but lower-order batters Dunith Wellalage (39) and Kamindu Mendis (40) came to their rescue to help post a total of 240-9.

India's chase got off to a blistering start as in-form captain Rohit Sharma scored 64 runs off 44 deliveries before he was dismissed by the 34-year-old Vandersay.

Sri Lanka did a terrific job of defending the total and bowling India out for 208 in 42.2 overs. India opener Shubman Gill (35), Virat Kohli (14) and Shreyas Iyer (7) were removed cheaply, while Shivam Dube and KL Rahul fell for golden ducks.

All-rounder Axar Patel scored run-a-ball 44, but a disciplined fielding and bowling effort by Sri Lanka, in which skipper Charith Asalanka claimed three wickets, secured victory for the hosts.

"If you want to win games, we do understand that you have to play consistent cricket and we failed to do that today. A little disappointing, but these things happen," Rohit said.

"Credit to Jeffrey — he bowled well and got six wickets. Overall, I thought Sri Lanka played good cricket than us and they ended up on the winning side."