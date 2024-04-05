Usman Khan barred from participating in ECB events for five years

Published: Fri 5 Apr 2024, 9:56 PM

The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) have handed batter Usman Khan a five-year ban after he was found to have breached his obligations owed to the sport’s governing body in the UAE.

After a detailed investigation, Usman was found to have misrepresented to the ECB about his decision to play for the UAE team and has used the opportunities and development provided by the ECB to him to seek out other prospects. It was evident that he no longer wanted to play for ECB nor complete the eligibility criteria which he was under an obligation to do.

Usman participated in the ECB-sanctioned International League T20 Season 2 earlier this year in the UAE Category as a local player. The ECB also entered into an ECB Employment Contract with Usman for a period of one year. This was done to give him security and allow him to fulfil the eligibility criteria that would allow him to represent UAE in international cricket.

Usman is found to have breached his obligations owed to ECB and will therefore not be allowed to participate in ECB-sanctioned tournaments/leagues as well as local events organized under the aegis of councils/academies in UAE for a period of five years.

Khan came to the UAE in 2020 and juggled joys and playing domestic cricket.

